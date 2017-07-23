Get the Wide Range of Rado Watches Only at The Prime Watches

The Prime Watches provides a huge array of Rado watches. They give the wearers the best opportunity to choose the suitable ones.

-- A big news for the watch lovers. The Prime Watches brings a whopping collection of Rado watches for the Indian customers. It is one of the major watch retailing outlets that sell watches at their stores located at three metro cities in India. Rado, as a watch maker, is one of the giants in the watch industry. This Swiss luxury watch brand experiments with new and tested methods to keep their models updated.By introducing "Ceramic" as one of the materials in creating timepieces, Rado broke the usual way of producing watches. Their solid and durable models are very appreciated by the watch enthusiasts and users through times. Along with it, the mixture of colours, variation in straps, cost, sharp features keep the Rado watches at the top. Unveiled in the year of 1917, this famous watch brand has set some untouched landmarks that kept all stunned.Having numerous watch collections like Sintra, Centrix, Coupole, Diamaster, Diastar, Hyperchrome, Jubile and others, Rado watches remains one of the top brands keeping in mind the choice of the worldwide watch users. They are the first one to use high-tech ceramic in the bracelet of their timepieces, making them more comfortable on the wrist of a user. Rado watches work with three types of movements: quartz, automatic and mechanical. The automatic ones are the most accurate, because they don't need a battery like that of a quartz one to get charged.Straps carry a lot of value in a watch. The Rado watches have straps that are made of ceramic, gold-plated, leather, rubber, stainless steel and two-tone. These straps reflect the varying taste of the watch lovers and wearers.In terms of features, Rado watches are packed with features like Tourbillon, Chronograph, Day date, Date Display, Barometer, Radium Dial, Tachymeter and many more. These functions are loaded to more or less every timepiece of the brand making them speedy like a flying saucer.Being one of the leading watch retailers in India, The Prime Watches are continuously selling watches for more than 25 years. It is an approved partner of Rado in India to sell their watches and consist of most watches from the company.About the Prime Watches:25 years and on, The Prime Watches still remains one of the top players in the Indian watch industry. They deal with watch brands like Omega, Rado, Tissot, TAG Heuer, Longines and others. Known for their huge collections of watches, they always try to satisfy the demands of watch lovers. Along with the Swiss luxury watch brands, they also retail watches of fashion and premium brands.Website: http://www.theprimewatches.com/