Bindlestiff Tours Expands Offerings To Alaska And Canada
Bindlestiff Tours has rolled out several new packages for products touring Alaska and Canada, as well as upgrading their website and offering convenience and entertainment packages to their existing southwest US tours.
In addition to these additional tour rollouts, Bindlestiff Tours has begun to offer upgrades to theri current tour packages that are beneficial to their Las Vegas bound patrons. Due to the fact that the majority of their packages launch from Las Vegas, arrangements are being made to offer room packages at different hotels within the city, as well as entertainment packages as new partners are secured.
The Bindlestiff Tours website has been updated to reflect thses new product offerings, as well as offering a new and easier to navigate structure for bookings. Contact Bindlestiff Tours at http://www.bindlestifftours.com for more information.
