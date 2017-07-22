 
July 2017
Bindlestiff Tours Expands Offerings To Alaska And Canada

Bindlestiff Tours has rolled out several new packages for products touring Alaska and Canada, as well as upgrading their website and offering convenience and entertainment packages to their existing southwest US tours.
 
 
Tag:

Tag:
Adventure Tours

Industry:
Tourism

Location:
Las Vegas - Nevada - US

Subject:
Products

LAS VEGAS - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Bindlestiff Tours, the leading provider of adventure tours to national parks and protected areas in the American southwest, has announced it's expansion into tours of both Alaska and Canada.  For many years, Bindlestiff Tours has been a trusted provider of what are known as "adventure tours," a more active and participatory version of a sightseeing tour, where customers are encouraged to experience the area first hand through hiking and assorted activities that are offered.  Seen as more than "watching the landscape through a bus window," the tours are favorites among active travelers worldwide.  Until recently, Bindlestiff Tours concentrated only on national parks situated within driving distance of their base location in Las Vegas,  but have recently rolled out several other products leaving from other areas of the United States.  The Alaska tours are offered in four different packages lasting multiple days at the current time, which is expected to grow further as additional products are added.  The western Canada tours currently leave from Seattle within the United States, and also are expected to grow as more products are added.

In addition to these additional tour rollouts, Bindlestiff Tours has begun to offer upgrades to theri current tour packages that are beneficial to their Las Vegas bound patrons.  Due to the fact that the majority of their packages launch from Las Vegas, arrangements are being made to offer room packages at different hotels within the city, as well as entertainment packages as new partners are secured.

The Bindlestiff Tours website has been updated to reflect thses new product offerings, as well as offering a new and easier to navigate structure for bookings.  Contact Bindlestiff Tours at http://www.bindlestifftours.com for more information.

