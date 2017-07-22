The Addictions Academy creates Fitness in Recovery Class

Treatment Centers are adopting our program and you need to get trained in it today!

Dr Cali Estes

-- The Addictions Academy welcomes Boris Schaak, Founder of Sober Fitness, celebrity fitness trainer and addictions coach to the family of instructors for The Addictions Academy. Boris teaches the Nationally Certified Fitness Recovery Coach Class through The Addictions Academy via virtual classroom portal. He also offers in person and online personal training sessions and coaching.This new Fitness in Recovery Certification will bring the much-needed aspect of fitness and health, from the inside out to clients, treatment centers and anyone that wants to understand how your physical appearance affects your inner world. It is a new concept to those in early recovery but a much needed one. The Addictions Academy is the first school to offer a credential that melds the two worlds – recovery and fitness."The Fitness Recovery Coach Class offered by The Addictions Academy, is a two-day certification class to effectively guide you to understand the needs of the recovering addict in a fitness regimen," Boris said. "In this class you will learn how to guide the sober client to a place of acceptance, growth, serenity around their body, health, well-being and fitness."The Addictions Academy is the largest online addiction training program in the world with 40 classes in 22 countries and 20 teachers all over the world teaching via Skype and virtual platform. They desire to offer the most classes that will round out your education and offer you the best possible outcomes when dealing with clients. Most of their students come for one class and end up taking at least 3 or more."My favorite client is one that stumbles in to the gym with a broken spirit yet has a faint courageous desire to change," Boris said. "This client is most likely the kind that is willing to push through their comfort zone to work and face the uncomfortable truths around their fears about body image and low self-esteem."You can sign up for this course with Boris by calling The Addictions Academy today or registering online.