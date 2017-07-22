The Addictions Academy takes a Christ Centered Approach

New Course and New Faculty at The Addictions Academy, largest online virtual classroom for addiction studies. With 40 plus classes and 20 plus teachers!

Dr Cali Estes

800-706-0318

caliestes2015@ gmail.com

-- The Addictions Academy continues to expand their growth of knowledge, classes, and extraordinary faculty. They are pleased to welcome Rob Lohman, interventionist, recovery coach, and the teacher of Nationally Certified Christian Recovery Coaching and Nationally Certified Christian Family Recovery Coaching classes.Rob has had extensive training within the addiction world including his own recovery. It was Rob's own addiction that guided him to seek additional training and education to help others. His training includes coaching others with multiple addiction issues, and providing interventions with a Christ centered approach. Rob has also earned his education in biology and his MBA from two universities. Throughout his education, training, and his own recovery, Rob has kept his faith and put it towards his own life and his clients."The Christian Recovery Coaching class is designed to encourage people to discover their true identity in Jesus Christ as a foundation towards finding their calling in life," Rob said. "Students will utilize their spiritual gifts to help take themselves and their clients from addiction to freedom, realizing they are a daily spiritual battle for freedom."The Addictions Academy is a widespread online virtual classroom portal that offers 40 plus classes in 22 countries. Teachers hail from all over and a they have a waiting list to be hired a staff with the Addictions Academy. With these specific two courses, an individual coach will delve into a Christ Centered Approach of coaching and the spiritual side of recovery as the main springboard to assist their clients in attaining their goals."I like the fact that The Addictions Academy offers a variety of classes to help create a well-rounded professional seeking to make a difference in the lives of those around," Rob said. "The founder and teachers are in the educational business to help create an army of professionals who are helping to take people from the entrapment of addiction to endless possibilities of FREEDOM!"If you are looking to find help with addiction, contact The Addictions Academy! You can also find information online.