Examining "The Reaches" with Charmagne Coe
"The Reaches refers to many of my themes and meanderings about necessary connectedness and universality, encompassing ideas of us reaching toward one another, to and beyond our earth, and vice versa," states Coe. "I like the boundless quality of the word, "reaches"; people may relate in their own very personal ways, whether it's how and why they've reached out bravely, tentatively, and even tried to reach themselves."
The artist classifies her work as 'expressive surrealism' in which she often explores subject matter, such as the biophilia hypothesis - a human instinct and need to regularly relate with nature - via automatism. Coe explains, "I follow after the spontaneous pulse of the narrative that unfolds right as I paint or draw. It is a completely organic process with lots of twists and turns along the way. Figurative forms appear and disappear in meshed, feeling atmospheres. I am always surprised."
Coe received her Bachelors of Arts degree from Northern Arizona University in elementary education with a minor in fine arts. She has exhibited at the ASU Institute for Humanities Research, Arizona Opera, Center on Contemporary Art in Seattle, and the Coconino Center for the Arts. Her work has been included in numerous publications including Utne Reader, Luxe Interiors + Design, Creative Quarterly, and a full gate-fold album and record art design for notable band, Pausal.
The Opening Reception will be held on First Friday, September 1st, 2017 from 6-10pm with an opportunity to meet the artist, hear about her work and enjoy live music. The Closing Reception will be held Third Friday, September 15th from 6-10pm hosted by curator Nicole Royse. The gallery will host additional hours on Saturday September 2nd and Saturday September 16th 10am until 3pm. The Reaches will be on display in Chartreuse Gallery from September 1st through September 17th, 2017.
Chartreuse Gallery is operated by Nancy Hill and is located at 1301 Grand Avenue in downtown Phoenix. For more information about Chartreuse Gallery visit Chartreuseart.com or for more about artist Charmagne Coe visit charmagnecoe.com. For private viewings and all media inquiries please direct all to curator, Nicole Royse at (602) 810-3449 or nicoleroyse@
Contact
Nicole Royse, Curator
***@nicoleroyse.com
