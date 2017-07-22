Examining "The Reaches" with Charmagne Coe

"Thicket" Charmagne Coe

Nicole Royse, Curator

Nicole Royse, Curator

-- Chartreuse Gallery is proud to present, the solo exhibition of expressive surrealist Charmagne Coe, curated by Nicole Royse.reflects the artist's interests in universality, and the intermingling existences of humans, their structures, flora and fauna and how they form an ever-changing mesh. "This is captured within her alluring mixed media paintings. Each work is a complex tapestry of several culled ideas that spontaneously occur in process and then become a story," remarks Royse.refers to many of my themes and meanderings about necessary connectedness and universality, encompassing ideas of us reaching toward one another, to and beyond our earth, and vice versa," states Coe. "I like the boundless quality of the word, "reaches"; people may relate in their own very personal ways, whether it's how and why they've reached out bravely, tentatively, and even tried to reach themselves.""She possesses a free style and the ability to transport her viewers to another world with a brilliant color palette, flowing lines, and simplicity of form. Each is created by utilizing a combination of the mediums, watercolor, ink, and pastel," states curator Nicole Royse.The artist classifies her work as 'expressive surrealism' in which she often explores subject matter, such as the biophilia hypothesis - a human instinct and need to regularly relate with nature - via automatism. Coe explains, "I follow after the spontaneous pulse of the narrative that unfolds right as I paint or draw. It is a completely organic process with lots of twists and turns along the way. Figurative forms appear and disappear in meshed, feeling atmospheres. I am always surprised."Coe received her Bachelors of Arts degree from Northern Arizona University in elementary education with a minor in fine arts. She has exhibited at the ASU Institute for Humanities Research, Arizona Opera, Center on Contemporary Art in Seattle, and the Coconino Center for the Arts. Her work has been included in numerous publications including, and a full gate-fold album and record art design for notable band, Pausal.The Opening Reception will be held on First Friday, September 1, 2017 from 6-10pm with an opportunity to meet the artist, hear about her work and enjoy live music. The Closing Reception will be held Third Friday, September 15from 6-10pm hosted by curator Nicole Royse. The gallery will host additional hours on Saturday September 2and Saturday September 1610am until 3pm.will be on display in Chartreuse Gallery from September 1st through September 17, 2017.Chartreuse Gallery is operated by Nancy Hill and is located at 1301 Grand Avenue in downtown Phoenix. For more information about Chartreuse Gallery visit Chartreuseart.com or for more about artist Charmagne Coe visit charmagnecoe.com. For private viewings and all media inquiries please direct all to curator, Nicole Royse at (602) 810-3449 or nicoleroyse@gmail.com.