Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Freeze/Thaw" Written By Author Chris Bucholz In Audiobook Format

-- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Freeze/Thaw"written by author Chris Bucholz and narrated by Marlin May in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!The Earth is icing over and no one knows how to shut the Shade off. Every attempt in the last 30 years has failed and humanity is nearly out of options if they want to regain a world that isn't covered in snow and ice. Gabe Alfil may be the only person alive with enough expertise in quantum computing to solve the problem, but a hiking accident a decade earlier has left him paralyzed, and the key to saving the world requires a dangerous trek across a frozen wasteland.Between chases across the icy landscape, kidnapping attempts, and computer hijacking, Gabe quickly realizes that not everyone wants to save the world.Can anybody be trusted?Download your copy of "Freeze/Thaw"written by Chris Bucholz and narrated by Marlin May in audiobook format on Audible here:https://www.audible.com/pd/Sci-Fi-Fantasy/Freeze-Thaw-Audiobook/B0749PW8PR/ref=a_search_c4_1_1_srTtl?qid=1501261695&sr=1-1The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.comFollow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroupFor more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com