 
News By Tag
* Richmond
* Seven Days' Battles
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* El Dorado Hills
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322

New Book Reveals How The Seven Days' Battles Changed the Character of the War

 
 
Seven Days' Battles front cover
Seven Days' Battles front cover
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Richmond
Seven Days' Battles

Industry:
Books

Location:
El Dorado Hills - California - US

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Savas Beatie recently announced the release of the latest in their popular Emerging Civil War series, Richmond Shall Not Be Given Up: The Seven Days' Battles, June 25-July 1, 1862by author Doug Crenshaw, which follows a battle so desperate that, ever-after, soldiers would remember that week simply as The Seven Days.

In the spring of 1862, the largest army ever assembled on the North American continent landed in Virginia, on the peninsula between the James and YorkRivers, and proceeded to march toward Richmond. Between that army and the capital of the Confederate States of America, an outnumbered Confederate force did all in its feeble power to resist—but all it could do was slow, not stop, the juggernaut.

To Southerners, the war, not yet a year old, looked lost. The Confederate government prepared to evacuate the city. The citizenry prepared for the worst.

And then the war turned.

During battle at a place called Seven Pines, an artillery shell wounded Confederate commander Gen. Joseph E. Johnston. His replacement, Gen. Robert E. Lee, stabilized the army, fended off the Federals, and then fortified the capital. "Richmond must not be given up!" he vowed, tears in his eyes. "It shall not be given up!"

"Richmond Shall Not Be Given Up is the story of how, with the Union army on the very brink of victory, Robert E. Lee was able to drive the enemy from the gates of Richmond and change the course of the war," said author Crenshaw. "It's a compelling story."

About the Author: Doug Crenshaw is a volunteer historic interpreter for the RichmondNationalBattlefieldPark. A member of the Richmond Civil War Roundtable, he is a speaker, presenter, tour leader, and the author of books on Glendale and FortHarrison. Doug is a descendant of the Sydnor family, which lived at Beaver Dam Creek during that battle, and the Binford family, which lived behind the Malvern Hill battlefield.

About Savas Beatie LLC: Savas Beatie is an award-winning independent publishing company specializing in military and general history titles distributed worldwide. To read more about this selection, please visit: http://www.savasbeatie.com/books/book_page.php?bookVAR=Ri...
End
Source:
Email:***@savasbeatie.com Email Verified
Tags:Richmond, Seven Days' Battles
Industry:Books
Location:El Dorado Hills - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Savas Beatie LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share