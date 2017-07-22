News By Tag
New Book Reveals How The Seven Days' Battles Changed the Character of the War
In the spring of 1862, the largest army ever assembled on the North American continent landed in Virginia, on the peninsula between the James and YorkRivers, and proceeded to march toward Richmond. Between that army and the capital of the Confederate States of America, an outnumbered Confederate force did all in its feeble power to resist—but all it could do was slow, not stop, the juggernaut.
To Southerners, the war, not yet a year old, looked lost. The Confederate government prepared to evacuate the city. The citizenry prepared for the worst.
And then the war turned.
During battle at a place called Seven Pines, an artillery shell wounded Confederate commander Gen. Joseph E. Johnston. His replacement, Gen. Robert E. Lee, stabilized the army, fended off the Federals, and then fortified the capital. "Richmond must not be given up!" he vowed, tears in his eyes. "It shall not be given up!"
"Richmond Shall Not Be Given Up is the story of how, with the Union army on the very brink of victory, Robert E. Lee was able to drive the enemy from the gates of Richmond and change the course of the war," said author Crenshaw. "It's a compelling story."
About the Author: Doug Crenshaw is a volunteer historic interpreter for the RichmondNationalBattlefieldPark. A member of the Richmond Civil War Roundtable, he is a speaker, presenter, tour leader, and the author of books on Glendale and FortHarrison. Doug is a descendant of the Sydnor family, which lived at Beaver Dam Creek during that battle, and the Binford family, which lived behind the Malvern Hill battlefield.
About Savas Beatie LLC: Savas Beatie is an award-winning independent publishing company specializing in military and general history titles distributed worldwide. To read more about this selection, please visit: http://www.savasbeatie.com/
