KTGY Architecture + Planning Brings Modern Design with Stunning Views to The Cliffs in Summerlin
Toll Brothers Ironwood and Granite Heights in The Cliffs Village are Selling at a Brisk Pace
The Cliffs village is located in the prestigious Summerlin Master Plan in Las Vegas and is named for the picturesque cliffs and ridgeline that form its spectacular backdrop. According to Bill Ramsey, AIA, a principal in KTGY's Oakland, Calif., office, "The homes at Ironwood and Granite Heights have exquisite views of the valley, The Strip and the Spring Mountains and blend with the environment."
Both communities are built along a steep hillside that faces approximately 30-degrees away from the Las Vegas Strip. "Providing views and outdoor spaces to enjoy them was a priority when designing these homes," said Ramsey. "This drove the decision to terrace the homes following the natural contours of the slope as well as rotating the rooms along the rear of the home 30-degrees to orientate the great room, kitchen, loggia and the master bedroom toward The Strip. We also have single-loaded streets so that many homeowners are able to have an unobstructed view."
The homes feature a collection of single-story open floor plans that offer multiple outdoor spaces including; enclosed front courtyards, covered rear loggias and private outdoor spaces off the master suite. Floor to ceiling windows with ceiling heights ranging between 10-16' with transom windows in the raised areas let an abundance of natural light in. The project sits at the highest allowable point within The Cliffs which is located at the bottom of Red Rock National Park. This strategic placement means permanent open space with no chance of development behind Ironwood or Granite Heights, Ramsey noted.
"In addition to the permanent open space abutting the neighborhoods, a Paseos walking path sits between the neighborhoods, connecting both to the Summerlin trail system, future Oak Leaf Park, and the numerous recreational opportunities that the Master Plan is known for," Mayo added. "The home designs paired with this location and amenities promise to be a success."
Ironwood offers a total of 77 single-story homes on 65'x125' lots, each embodying the village's rugged contemporary design aesthetic and architectural style. Ironwood homes range from 2,516 to 2,823 square feet and are priced from the low $600,000s. Granite Heights features 85 single-story homes on 70'x120' lots and range from 3,156 to 3,291 square feet with homes priced from the high $700,000s.
Stretching south of Bishop Gorman High School near the southernmost tip of the community, The Cliffs village is on Hualapai Way near the 215 Beltway for easy access to all points in the valley, including McCarran International Airport, the Strip and Downtown Summerlin, which features fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and the future National Hockey League practice facility for the Vegas Golden Knights.
A Cliffs village address comes standard with all that Summerlin offers, including nearly two dozen village parks, resident exclusive community centers and pools, 150-plus miles of interconnected trails and two dozen public and private schools, including a new public elementary school — Shelley Berkley Elementary School that is opening in August for the 2017-2018 school year.
In addition to Ironwood and Granite Heights, KTGY has designed many residential communities in the Las Vegas market for Toll Brothers including award-winning Regency at Summerlin, Toll Brothers' first Active Adult Community in the Las Vegas market, and the first age-qualified, single-family neighborhood to open in Las Vegas in 15 years.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company whose stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE TOL). For three years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list. The Company is named one of America's Most Trusted® Home Builders by Lifestory Research. Toll Brothers was also recently honored as national Builder of the Year by BUILDER magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. See www.tollbrothers.com
About KTGY Architecture + Planning
Celebrating 25 years, KTGY Architecture + Planning is an international award-winning full-service architecture and planning firm delivering innovation, artistry and attention to detail across multiple offices and studios, ensuring that clients and communities get the best the firm has to offer no matter the building type or location. KTGY's architects and planners combine big picture opportunities, leading-edge sustainable practices and impeccable design standards to help create developments of enduring value. KTGY serves clients worldwide from offices located in Chicago, Denver, Irvine, Los Angeles, Oakland, Pune and Tysons. Call 888.456.KTGY or visit www.ktgy.com
