Outsmart The Sun With 3M Window Film Which Blocks UV Rays Protecting Art, Paintings And Valuables
3M™ Window Films help block harmful UV rays, protecting fine art and design in homes, galleries and museums. 3M Window Film helps extend the life of artwork, paintings and furnishings by reducing 99% of UV rays, the largest cause of fading.
Museums and historic registered buildings around the world count on 3M™ Window Films to help protect their valuable collections from the damaging sun. Many historic buildings are equipped with old, single-pane windows that are inefficient at keeping out cold air or blocking UV rays that can harm the building's many historical artifacts. The challenge then, is upgrading windows while preserving the look and feel of the building. In the case of museums, galleries and art spaces when their mission is to protect priceless, irreplaceable artifacts, and expensive artwork, minimizing the sun's damaging UV rays is essential. In both instances, 3M Window Films offers protection from UV rays, while preserving the building's original architecture. The film's virtually invisible appearance helps maintain existing aesthetic looks.
3M Window Film is one of the recommended safeguards against UV damage proposed by the Skin Cancer Foundation. Most people know that prolonged exposure to sunlight can lead to skin cancer. About 90 percent of non-melanoma skin cancers are associated with exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun. But did you know that being inside doesn't mean you're protected? If you frequently sit by windows in your car, home, or office, one of the recommended safeguards against UV damage is window film. 3M™ Window Films block up to 99% of UV rays. That means an added level of protection for everyone, every day.
3M authorized dealers are proven experts in helping solve problems like issues with fading, temperature imbalances and excessive glare. Visit one today at http://www.3M.com/
Page Updated Last on: Jul 28, 2017