News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Repositioning of 5 Garret Mountain Plaza to Create Unique 'Live-Work-Play' Environment
More than 100,000 Square Feet of Fully Customizable Office Space Available
The free-standing Class A building is slated to undergo a complete renovation, offering a blank canvas for companies seeking technologically-
"Today's workforce is younger than ever before, and companies often are challenged to find buildings that offer millennial employees a collaborative, productive work environment backed by a full complement of dynamic lifestyle amenities and conveniences,"
NGKF is seeking a sole tenant or a lead tenant of not less than 50,000 square feet, with building signage a key amenity. 5 Garret Mountain Plaza had previously been 100 percent leased to Cytec Industries (https://www.cytec.com/
To create an all-encompassing 'live-work-play' environment at 5 Garret Mountain Plaza, extensive renovations will include a new: full-service café, fitness and conference center. Additionally, a rooftop deck is being created with breathtaking views of the Ramapo Mountains. The building's park-like setting includes beautiful landscaping, nature trails, a lake and views of Garret Mountain Reservation. Corporate neighbors include PNC Bank and St. Joseph's Hospital's executive offices, along with numerous other well-regarded companies.
5 Garret Mountain Plaza's premiere location offers tenants proximity to several major highways, including routes 3, 46, 4 and 17; the Garden State Parkway; and the New Jersey Turnpike. New York City via the George Washington Bridge and Newark Liberty International Airport are equally accessible, as are numerous hotels and ample opportunities for shopping and dining.
The Garret Mountain campus is comprised of three buildings encompassing 401,000 square feet of office space. "5 Garret Mountain Plaza has always been a treasured part of our portfolio," said Michael Seeve, MDC's president. "We look forward to working with a future tenant to help create their state-of-the-
Mountain Development Corp. (MDC) is a full-service real estate company with over 30 years of experience developing, acquiring, constructing, repositioning, managing, leasing and operating commercial property. MDC is an active acquirer of a broad range of opportunistic and value-added real estate investments capable of generating attractive, risk-adjusted returns for both its principals and partners. Active throughout the Northeast, MDC's accomplished staff includes in-house development, accounting, property management, construction, leasing and marketing professionals, enabling the company to operate autonomously and deliver expeditious, successful results.
###
About Mountain Development Corp. (MDC) (http://www.caryl.com/
Photo Caption: 5 Garret Mountain Plaza - A Unique 'Live-Work-Play' Corporate Campus
Contact
Caryl Communications
Catherine DeMaria
***@caryl.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse