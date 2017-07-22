 
Repositioning of 5 Garret Mountain Plaza to Create Unique 'Live-Work-Play' Environment

More than 100,000 Square Feet of Fully Customizable Office Space Available
 
 
5 Garret Mountain Plaza
5 Garret Mountain Plaza
 
WOODLAND PARK, N.J. - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- A planned repositioning of 5 Garret Mountain Plaza in Woodland Park, N.J., presents a unique opportunity for a major employer to establish a high-profile corporate identity in a fully modernized office building. The 101,880-square-foot property – located via Exit 56 situated at the four-way interchange of I-80 – is part of a three-building, 30-acre campus that is owned by affiliates of Mountain Development Corp. (MDC) (http://www.mountaindevelopment.com/).

The free-standing Class A building is slated to undergo a complete renovation, offering a blank canvas for companies seeking technologically-advanced office space complemented by first-class amenities, and maximum exposure and visibility, according to David Simson, vice-chairman and chief operating officer of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank's (http://www.ngkf.com/) (NGKF) New Jersey office, exclusive leasing agent for 5 Garret Mountain Plaza. Simson is heading the leasing effort, along with NGKF's Blake Goodman, Frank Recine and Colleen Maguire.

"Today's workforce is younger than ever before, and companies often are challenged to find buildings that offer millennial employees a collaborative, productive work environment backed by a full complement of dynamic lifestyle amenities and conveniences," said Simson. "The redevelopment of 5 Garret Mountain Plaza will allow a single or anchor tenant to create a fully-customized 'live-work-play' environment along with the significant benefit of establishing a strong brand identity."

NGKF is seeking a sole tenant or a lead tenant of not less than 50,000 square feet, with building signage a key amenity. 5 Garret Mountain Plaza had previously been 100 percent leased to Cytec Industries (https://www.cytec.com/). This is the first time the building has been available since it was built in the early 1980s. "This space is ideal for the tenant that has a real vision for the future," continued Simson. "A company that establishes a presence here will benefit from having their name on the building, fully visible when exiting I-80. There are simply no other free-standing buildings of this size located directly off I-80 that offer a tenant this kind of access and exposure."

To create an all-encompassing 'live-work-play' environment at 5 Garret Mountain Plaza, extensive renovations will include a new: full-service café, fitness and conference center. Additionally, a rooftop deck is being created with breathtaking views of the Ramapo Mountains. The building's park-like setting includes beautiful landscaping, nature trails, a lake and views of Garret Mountain Reservation. Corporate neighbors include PNC Bank and St. Joseph's Hospital's executive offices, along with numerous other well-regarded companies.

5 Garret Mountain Plaza's premiere location offers tenants proximity to several major highways, including routes 3, 46, 4 and 17; the Garden State Parkway; and the New Jersey Turnpike. New York City via the George Washington Bridge and Newark Liberty International Airport are equally accessible, as are numerous hotels and ample opportunities for shopping and dining.

The Garret Mountain campus is comprised of three buildings encompassing 401,000 square feet of office space. "5 Garret Mountain Plaza has always been a treasured part of our portfolio," said Michael Seeve, MDC's president. "We look forward to working with a future tenant to help create their state-of-the-art office space, and transform this asset into one of Northern New Jersey's most desirable office settings."

Mountain Development Corp. (MDC) is a full-service real estate company with over 30 years of experience developing, acquiring, constructing, repositioning, managing, leasing and operating commercial property. MDC is an active acquirer of a broad range of opportunistic and value-added real estate investments capable of generating attractive, risk-adjusted returns for both its principals and partners. Active throughout the Northeast, MDC's accomplished staff includes in-house development, accounting, property management, construction, leasing and marketing professionals, enabling the company to operate autonomously and deliver expeditious, successful results.

About Mountain Development Corp. (MDC) (http://www.caryl.com/mountain-development-corp/)

Photo Caption: 5 Garret Mountain Plaza - A Unique 'Live-Work-Play' Corporate Campus

