Enhancing the lives of the disabled community

-- A brand new social enterprise started by Grant Logan, a former artist manager who is disabled himself after a serious accident. Disability Today's aim is to empower the lives of the disabled community by connecting the unconnected, and helping this community to live better and more informed lives.This new Community Interest Company is about delivering in real time, local, national and international news. Covering a wide range of disability topics from research, education, sport, leisure and travel – all topics relevant to the disabled community, and all in one place. Sourced from around the world and published using the latest accessible technology, this will allow the disabled reader to access news not available to them before.Not only will we provide news on disability but also a directory of information on the entire disabled world. So products, services and organisations, all together giving the individual a more informed choice and organisations a louder voice. Helping to promote accessible holidays, household gadgets, wheelchairs, clothes, accessories and much more. There is so much information out there that people are just not aware of.Disability Today will also provide opportunities for the individual to go and have new experiences, giving them the tools to report back on these events and inspire others to go out and enhance their lives. The aim is to have a positive effect on the lives of the disabled community, give them the information and news that is targeted and relevant to them, and include a community that is often forgotten.I became disabled myself in 2003 after a road accident which resulted in me being paralysed from the chest down, but I consider myself one of the lucky ones, I can still live a fairly normal life, and want to try and help those that are not as fortunate as myself.We have launched a crowd funding page to raise much needed funds to develop the website and directory, and to provide the accessibility tools to make the website readable by all. Please take a moment to watch the short video that I have created. http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/disabilitytodayGrant LoganDisability TodayPO Box 2470ChobhamSurreyGU24 8ZDOffice Tel: +441276855247Mobile: +447770882880