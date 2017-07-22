News By Tag
Global Point of Care Testing Market Outlook 2022
RNCOS has recently added a new Market Research Report titled, "Global Point of Care Testing Market, by Product (Glucometers, BGE Analyzers, Pregnancy Tests, Infectious Diseases, etc.), Outlook 2022" to its report gallery.
The Point-of-Care testing devices have now found applications in a large number of medical conditions. Due to its increased usage in the field of critical care settings to deliver decentralized, patient-centric healthcare to the patients, the projections for the global Point-of-Care testing market is expected to witness a rapid growth. It is predicted that by 2022, the global Point-of-Care testing market will reach U$$ 30 Billion.
As per RNCOS report "Global Point of Care Testing Market, by Product (Glucometers, BGE Analyzers, Pregnancy Tests, Infectious Diseases, etc.), Outlook 2022", the global Point-of-Care testing market is anticipated to witness a rapid growth during 2016-2022. This report provides a detailed analysis of the current and future market scenario of the global Point-of-Care testing market with a brief outlook of the IVD industry. The report provides insight about the major drivers, such as increasing awareness about POCT, technological advancements, increasing FDA approvals, for the global Point-of-Care testing market.
Furthermore, few challenges, such as product recalls and lack of regulatory standards, hindering the growth of the global Point-of-Care testing market have also been mentioned in the report. In addition, the report also highlights various opportunities available for growth of the global Point-of-Care testing market. Various trends and developments in the industry have also been cited in the report.
The global Point-of-Care testing market has been segmented on the basis of type of product. The major types of Point-of-Care testing present in the market include glucose monitoring kits, blood gas and electrolyte analysers, pregnancy & fertility testing kits, cardiac markers, infectious diseases testing kits, coagulation monitoring kits and drug-of-abuse testing kits amongst others. According to the report, glucose monitoring kits accounted for the largest share in 2016 due rising prevalence of diabetes & technological advancements in self-monitoring of blood glucose. Based on geography, the report divides the market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2016, North America accounted for the largest share.
The last section of the report discusses about the prominent players in global Point-of-Care testing market. A brief business overview and financial information about each of these players has been provided, along with their product portfolios. The recent developments of every player have also been presented in the report. Overall, the research contains exhaustive information that will help clients in formulating market strategies and assessing opportunity areas in the global Point-of-Care testing market.
