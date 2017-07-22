 
News By Tag
* Point Of Care Testing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322


Global Point of Care Testing Market Outlook 2022

RNCOS has recently added a new Market Research Report titled, "Global Point of Care Testing Market, by Product (Glucometers, BGE Analyzers, Pregnancy Tests, Infectious Diseases, etc.), Outlook 2022" to its report gallery.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Point Of Care Testing

Industry:
Health

Location:
Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

NOIDA, India - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Point-of-Care testing can be defined as the medical diagnostic testing performed outside the clinical laboratory near to the place where the patient is receiving treatment. This type of testing is performed by non-laboratory personnel and the results are used for clinical decision making. The Point-of-Care tests have immense potential to improve global health, and to eventually reduce public and national spending on health.

The Point-of-Care testing devices have now found applications in a large number of medical conditions. Due to its increased usage in the field of critical care settings to deliver decentralized, patient-centric healthcare to the patients, the projections for the global Point-of-Care testing market is expected to witness a rapid growth. It is predicted that by 2022, the global Point-of-Care testing market will reach U$$ 30 Billion.

As per RNCOS report "Global Point of Care Testing Market, by Product (Glucometers, BGE Analyzers, Pregnancy Tests, Infectious Diseases, etc.), Outlook 2022", the global Point-of-Care testing market is anticipated to witness a rapid growth during 2016-2022. This report provides a detailed analysis of the current and future market scenario of the global Point-of-Care testing market with a brief outlook of the IVD industry. The report provides insight about the major drivers, such as increasing awareness about POCT, technological advancements, increasing FDA approvals, for the global Point-of-Care testing market.

Furthermore, few challenges, such as product recalls and lack of regulatory standards, hindering the growth of the global Point-of-Care testing market have also been mentioned in the report. In addition, the report also highlights various opportunities available for growth of the global Point-of-Care testing market. Various trends and developments in the industry have also been cited in the report.

The global Point-of-Care testing market has been segmented on the basis of type of product. The major types of Point-of-Care  testing present in the market include glucose monitoring kits, blood gas and electrolyte analysers, pregnancy & fertility testing kits, cardiac markers, infectious diseases testing kits, coagulation monitoring kits and drug-of-abuse testing kits amongst others. According to the report, glucose monitoring kits accounted for the largest share in 2016 due rising prevalence of diabetes & technological advancements in self-monitoring of blood glucose. Based on geography, the report divides the market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2016, North America accounted for the largest share.

The last section of the report discusses about the prominent players in global Point-of-Care testing market. A brief business overview and financial information about each of these players has been provided, along with their product portfolios. The recent developments of every player have also been presented in the report. Overall, the research contains exhaustive information that will help clients in formulating market strategies and assessing opportunity areas in the global Point-of-Care testing market.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM878.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

Contact
RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rncos.com Email Verified
Tags:Point Of Care Testing
Industry:Health
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RNCOS E-Services Pvt Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share