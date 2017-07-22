News By Tag
Kaspersky Antivirus launches free version of software for users globally
Good news for computer users who can now protect their PC with fee antivirus software.
Kaspersky Lab is a Moscow based Russian internet security software company offers wide range of antivirus software for computers, laptops, tablets and mobile phones running on Windows, Mac and Android based operating systems. Currently Kaspersky offers all the paid versions with extraordinary features for scanning and removing all types of virus threats.
While considering the increase of cybercrimes and online threats, on 25th of July 2017, Kaspersky has introduced free antivirus software that offers a great protection to wide range of computers and other devices without disturbing their performance.
As per the company the free version is not released with intend to replace the paid versions of its antivirus software. Though, being a free version it has limited features but equipped with all the essential protection system like scanning files, web traffic and email, firewalls for filtering network activity, removing malware and monitoring activities of all the installed apps.
As per the company founder Eugene Kaspersky - "most of the free antivirus software either show ads or expires after a month of use", but Kaspersky is totally free and developed with the motive to use the data collected from the users for improving the machine learning that running on different devices running of different OS platforms.
The Global released is phased in different stages for different regions. Initially people in United States, Canada, and several Asia Pacific countries can download this free version and later on Latin America, Turkey, Brazil and Africa will get it in September, while most of European countries and Japan will get it in October followed by Thailand and Vietnam in November.
