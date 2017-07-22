 
Kaspersky Antivirus launches free version of software for users globally

Good news for computer users who can now protect their PC with fee antivirus software.
 
 
DALLAS - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- A Russian based, Kaspersky Lab has launched free version of antivirus for users across the globe allowing them to stay secure without paying any fee for protecting their PC.

Kaspersky Lab is a Moscow based Russian internet security software company offers wide range of antivirus software for computers, laptops, tablets and mobile phones running on Windows, Mac and Android based operating systems. Currently Kaspersky offers all the paid versions with extraordinary features for scanning and removing all types of virus threats.

While considering the increase of cybercrimes and online threats, on 25th of July 2017, Kaspersky has introduced free antivirus software that offers a great protection to wide range of computers and other devices without disturbing their performance.

As per the company the free version is not released with intend to replace the paid versions of its antivirus software. Though, being a free version it has limited features but equipped with all the essential protection system like scanning files, web traffic and email, firewalls for filtering network activity, removing malware and monitoring activities of all the installed apps.

As per the company founder Eugene Kaspersky - "most of the free antivirus software either show ads or expires after a month of use", but Kaspersky is totally free and developed with the motive to use the data collected from the users for improving the machine learning that running on different devices running of different OS platforms.

The Global released is phased in different stages for different regions. Initially people in United States, Canada, and several Asia Pacific countries can download this free version and later on Latin America, Turkey, Brazil and Africa will get it in September, while most of European countries and Japan will get it in October followed by Thailand and Vietnam in November.

How to Install Kaspersky Antivirus Free?

If anyone looking to install free version of Kaspersky Antivirus he can take help at Kaspersky antivirus support where online technicians will help you remotely. To connect with these technicians new users can call at Kaspersky support phone number which is a toll-free number open 24-hour to assist end-users for such needs and sole Kaspersky issues.

About Kaspersky Technical Support Number

It is a toll-free contact number 1-877-402-7778 especially open for Kaspersky antivirus users to help them when they face a technical issue while using this internet security software or other computer showing a problem after installing Kaspersky. This number is available to assist Kaspersky users in US and Canada looking for quick online help for Kaspersky Internet Security Software.

Source Link - http://www.kasperskytechnicalsupportnumber.com

