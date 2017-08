HES Seeks Participants for Keep America Active Pilot, New Workplace Well-Being Campaign

HES, world leader in workplace wellness campaigns, announces a free 2-week pilot for their newest product, Keep America Active.

-- HES is recruiting pilot participants to help put the finishing touches on Keep America Active . Here's how it works:-Register before Monday,. Go solo or invite coworkers, friends, family, and neighbors to join in the fun using the Team feature.-Log activity (exercise and other well-being behaviors)on desktop or phone, using your favorite tracking device.-Use thelink to describe what you like, don't like, or what can be better.-Complete a brief 3-question survey onIt's more fun than a barrel of monkeys. But more important, your participation and feedback result in final improvements to a program that will ultimately help hundreds of thousands live healthier and learn about America along the way. HES also will be giving away prizes every day once logging begins.create a team, and get excited about exploring US attractions while practicing everyday habits that boost well-being.People want to get healthier and enjoy a better quality of life, but most aren't sure how to get started… and how to stay on track. HES uses scientific research to design products that engage, activate, and guide participants toward lasting change.is an unforgettable adventure — from sea to shining sea — building sustainable wellness with these motivating features:-Option to record minutes or steps each day-Ability to take pals along for the ride in a friendly team competitionFriends to invite for added support-State-to-state travel, accumulating points and stars for logging healthy activity-Interactive message board-MapWalk™ to create and share walking, biking, or running routes at home or work-Daily health tips, articles, and 200+ recipes-Multiple device and app integration-Mobile app for convenient logging.notes Dean Witherspoon, HES CEO and founder.