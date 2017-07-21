News By Tag
St Albans Entrepreneur is SME Herts Young Business Person of the Year
Kerri Lewis from The Skin to Love Clinic in St Albans has won the SME Hertfordshire Business Awards 2017 Young Business Person of the Year.
The Skin to Love Clinic has had phenomenal success in the four years since Kerri set up the business with her mother Jane. This recognition for her achievements is more remarkable when you consider that she had no previous business or management experience - her career path started with training as a beauty therapist with Champneys and for a while she worked in 5-star spas before going on to study English at university. She and Jane started the business when she was doing her final exams, so whilst she entered the job market as a company owner, she had an extraordinarily steep learning curve ahead of her!
What makes her journey even more impressive is that, unlike most family businesses, she and her mum Jane began the company together as equal partners. So not only did she have to overcome the challenges that are well-known to entrepreneurs across all genres as well as those unique to the Clinic, mother and daughter also had to develop their professional relationship at the same time as redefining their personal one.
Kerri was understandably delighted to have won the Award. "These awards are a wonderful way to highlight the many amazing businesses across Hertfordshire and it's such an honour to have won. A huge thank you to my team for all of their support, mentoring and hard work. I think that having categories for young people is a great way of encouraging them in business, which can be a daunting world to step into."
Kerri's win completes an award-winning quarter for The Skin to Love Clinic, having won Winner Health & Welfare London & South East in The Family Business of the Year, and finalists in The National Family Business Awards.
For more information about The Skin to Love Clinic, visit the website at http://www.theskintoloveclinic.co.uk/
