Ono Hawaiian Bbq Brings Island Flavors To Fullerton

West Coast Restaurant Chain Says "Aloha" to New Orange County Location
 
 
DIAMOND BAR, Calif. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Ono Hawaiian BBQ, known for its island-inspired Hawaiian plates, continues its expansion with a new restaurant location in the city of Fullerton. The 64th location officially opened to the public on Friday, July 21, and will be celebrating with a grand opening luau for the Orange County "ohana" to enjoy on Friday, July 28.

Festivities at the luau will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:45 a.m., and followed by a raffle from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in which fifty $100 gift cards will be given away on the spot. In addition, there will be a Hawaiian dance performance from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. as part of the festive celebration. The grand opening of Ono Hawaiian BBQ in Fullerton will also be commemorated with a buy one, get one free offer for all food items during business hours.

"We are certain that the town of Fullerton will happily welcome the Ono Hawaiian BBQ concept into the neighborhood," said Joshua Liang, Chief Executive Officer of Ono Hawaiian BBQ. "Southern California is our home, and we're excited to continue our mission of providing quality food to the Orange County community which has continually supported us throughout the years."

Ono Hawaiian BBQ's core menu features Hawaiian-inspired plate lunches and island specialties like Hawaiian BBQ Chicken, Spam Musubi, Chicken Katsu and more through a fusion of Japanese, Korean, Chinese and American flavors. The interior design incorporates an inviting yet industrial chic feel inspired by Hawaii's rustic elements including reclaimed wood walls, rope lighting, aqua tiles and tropical planters.

The newly opened Ono Hawaiian BBQ is located at 1919 West Malvern Ave, Fullerton, CA 92833 and will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. For more information, please visit www.onohawaiianBBQ.com.

About Ono Hawaiian BBQ:
Ono Hawaiian BBQ is a fast casual restaurant concept with locations in California and Arizona, serving up "aloha in every bite" through their Hawaiian-inspired plate lunches and island specialties. Every Ono Hawaiian BBQ dish is created with fresh ingredients using authentic Hawaiian recipes, and made-to-order in each restaurant. Ono Hawaiian BBQ operates 64 restaurants throughout their two states of operation, with plans to open 10 more in 2017. For more information, please visit www.onohawaiianBBQ.com.
Source:Ono Hawaiian BBQ
