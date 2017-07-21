 
News By Tag
* Cancer Lung Disease
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Biotech
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cambridge
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221


Andarix Pharmaceuticals Selected to Present at Lung Cancer Summit in Boston, MA

Targeted Tozaride Drug Therapy is effective for Small Cell Lung Cancer
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Cancer Lung Disease

Industry:
* Biotech

Location:
* Cambridge - Massachusetts - US

Subject:
* Events

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Andarix Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage company, developing a targeted peptide therapy for small cell lung cancer announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Chris Adams, will present at the Precision Lung Cancer Summit in Boston, Massachusetts July 25-26, 2017. Conference location and agenda information are available at the Precision Lung Cancer Conference (http://precisionlungcancer.com/).

"Lung cancer is the leading cause of death from cancer in the world and Andarix is committed to working with patients, providers and researchers to develop effective therapies to treat and eliminate the disease", say Chris Adams, CEO of Andarix

About Tozaride

Tozaride is a novel, best-in-class therapy for lung and other cancers based on the radio-labeled somatostatin peptide Tozaride. Early clinical studies of Tozaride demonstrated that it is well tolerated and may produce prolonged stable disease and improved overall survival in heavily pre-treated advanced lung cancer patients. Tozaride targeted radiotherapy represents a new treatment paradigm which is expected to yield significant clinical benefit for both small cell lung cancer (SCLC), and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients, and which will provide another treatment option for patients who are not eligible for, or who have not responded to current therapies.

About Andarix Pharmaceuticals
Andarix Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage company developing targeted imaging and therapies for lung, neuroendocrine, and other cancers based on a proprietary somatostatin peptide conjugate. Extensive research has demonstrated that somatostatin receptors are highly up-regulated on several solid tumors, particularly lung cancers. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer mortality in the United States for both men and women. In 2013, there were an estimated 225,470 new diagnoses of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with 42,000 small cell lung cancer patients. To learn more about Andarix, please visit www.andarix.com.

Contact
Chris Adams
***@andarix.com
End
Source:Andarix Pharmaceuticals
Email:***@andarix.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pharos Devices News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share