News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Eden Prairie Insulation Company Advises Consumers on the Benefits of Foam Insulation
Lewis Insulation explains heat flow in the home and how insulation can help.
First, what is conduction? Conduction is the way in which heat moves through materials. Insulation's main goal is to slow down this conductive heat flow and keep the heat from moving from outdoors to indoors.
Home insulation reduces this acquisition of heat and is most effective when directed towards airflow. Home insulation and foam insulation is integral in decreasing the flow of heat by offering resistance to the movement of it. In the cooler months, without insulation, hot air moves from heated areas to cooler areas of the home. The cold temperatures outside create the need for your home's heating system to compensate for the loss of heat; constantly trying to fill in where heat has escaped.
During the hotter months, cold air is lost when heat enters and invades a space. It then must be made up for by your home's cooling system. It is your insulation's job to stop this flow of heat and allow your systems to efficiently keep your home warm or cool. So, when open gaps in a building are filled with insulation, they reduce convective heat loss.
How do you know you're getting the insulation you need? All types of home insulation come with an "R-Value", a rating applied to an insulation type's ability to resist conductive heat flow. Closed cell spray foam insulation has one of the highest R-values on the market today.
Closed cell spray foam insulation works well in difficult to reach nooks and crannies, like attics and crawl spaces since it is sprayed onto these surfaces.
And, these are only a few reasons to consider closed foam insulation for your home!
Lewis Insulation is a full service insulation company that proudly serves Plymouth and the surrounding areas. They install fiberglass, closed cell spray foam and cellulose insulation for residential customers. They work on existing homes, new homes, additions and home remodels. For more information on the best types of attic insulation, visit their site at http://www.lewisinsulation.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse