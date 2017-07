Physician Groups Partner to Expand Network of Healthcare Services for Queens, Nassau, Suffolk

As a result of aligning the services of more than a combined 2,000 physicians, the partnership will streamline patient access and referral to specialized healthcare services.

-- A strategic alliance between New York Medical Partners (NYMP) and the Independent Physician Association of Nassau/Suffolk Counties (IPANS) will provide residents of Queens, Nassau, and Suffolk counties with convenient access to a comprehensive, patient-centered network of community-based physicians and the specialty healthcare services."The primary mission of the partnership is to provide the residents of communities from Queens to the east end of Long Island with the right care at the right time, in the right place, through improved communication, coordination and collaboration,"said Kevin Lawlor, Chief Executive, NYMP. "Member physicians of each group share the same dedication to the patient-physician relationship and the complete medical needs of their patients."As a result of aligning the services of more than a combined 2,000 physicians, the partnership will streamline patient access and referral to specialized care including, but not limited to Allergy/Immunology, Bariatric Surgery, Cardiology, Dermatology, Family Medicine, Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine, Neurology, Neuroradiology, OB/GYN, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Pain Management, Pediatrics, Psychiatry, Pulmonary, and Urology.Founded in 2011, the primary goal of IPANS is to "unite physicians to keep them independent,"said Michael Guarino, IPANS Executive Director. IPANS members form a strong clinically integrated network through an integrated patient health platform, (or iPHI, integrated Patient Health Information). This approach allows it to deliver high quality, cost-effective care that improves outcomes and increases both patient and provider satisfaction.NYMP, and its recently approved Accountable Care Organization (ACO), is a partnership of geographically aligned physicians and physician organizations. Its founding members are South Nassau IPA (SNIPA), an independent physician association affiliated with South Nassau Communities Hospital (SNCH) along with several community based independent physicians. Spanning Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties, NYMP has grown to more than 250 physician members.NYMP's mission is to promote and enhance the quality, accessibility and availability of health care services by enabling its members to meet the needs of the individuals and communities they serve through participation in an all-payer clinical integration program. This team-based approach to patient care facilitates communication and collaboration among all healthcare providers in order to serve patients with the highest level of care and efficiency, assisting with doctor's orders, medications and communication with their physicians. For more information, visit www.newyorkmedicalpartners.com