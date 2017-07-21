News By Tag
Physician Groups Partner to Expand Network of Healthcare Services for Queens, Nassau, Suffolk
As a result of aligning the services of more than a combined 2,000 physicians, the partnership will streamline patient access and referral to specialized healthcare services.
"The primary mission of the partnership is to provide the residents of communities from Queens to the east end of Long Island with the right care at the right time, in the right place, through improved communication, coordination and collaboration,"
As a result of aligning the services of more than a combined 2,000 physicians, the partnership will streamline patient access and referral to specialized care including, but not limited to Allergy/Immunology, Bariatric Surgery, Cardiology, Dermatology, Family Medicine, Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine, Neurology, Neuroradiology, OB/GYN, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Pain Management, Pediatrics, Psychiatry, Pulmonary, and Urology.
Founded in 2011, the primary goal of IPANS is to "unite physicians to keep them independent,"
NYMP, and its recently approved Accountable Care Organization (ACO), is a partnership of geographically aligned physicians and physician organizations. Its founding members are South Nassau IPA (SNIPA), an independent physician association affiliated with South Nassau Communities Hospital (SNCH) along with several community based independent physicians. Spanning Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties, NYMP has grown to more than 250 physician members.
NYMP's mission is to promote and enhance the quality, accessibility and availability of health care services by enabling its members to meet the needs of the individuals and communities they serve through participation in an all-payer clinical integration program. This team-based approach to patient care facilitates communication and collaboration among all healthcare providers in order to serve patients with the highest level of care and efficiency, assisting with doctor's orders, medications and communication with their physicians. For more information, visit www.newyorkmedicalpartners.com.
Media Contact
Damian Becker
South Nassau Communities Hospital
516-377-5370
damian.becker@
