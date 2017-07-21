 
News By Tag
* NYMP
* IPANS
* South Nassau Hospital
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Oceanside
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221


Physician Groups Partner to Expand Network of Healthcare Services for Queens, Nassau, Suffolk

As a result of aligning the services of more than a combined 2,000 physicians, the partnership will streamline patient access and referral to specialized healthcare services.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* NYMP
* IPANS
* South Nassau Hospital

Industry:
* Medical

Location:
* Oceanside - New York - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

OCEANSIDE, N.Y. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- A strategic alliance between New York Medical Partners (NYMP) and the Independent Physician Association of Nassau/Suffolk Counties (IPANS) will provide residents of Queens, Nassau, and Suffolk counties with convenient access to a comprehensive, patient-centered network of community-based physicians and the specialty healthcare services.

"The primary mission of the partnership is to provide the residents of communities from Queens to the east end of Long Island with the right care at the right time, in the right place, through improved communication, coordination and collaboration," said Kevin Lawlor, Chief Executive, NYMP.  "Member physicians of each group share the same dedication to the patient-physician relationship and the complete medical needs of their patients."

As a result of aligning the services of more than a combined 2,000 physicians, the partnership will streamline patient access and referral to specialized care including, but not limited to Allergy/Immunology, Bariatric Surgery, Cardiology, Dermatology, Family Medicine, Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine, Neurology, Neuroradiology, OB/GYN, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Pain Management, Pediatrics, Psychiatry, Pulmonary, and Urology.

Founded in 2011, the primary goal of IPANS is to "unite physicians to keep them independent," said Michael Guarino, IPANS Executive Director.  IPANS members form a strong clinically integrated network through an integrated patient health platform, (or iPHI, integrated Patient Health Information).  This approach allows it to deliver high quality, cost-effective care that improves outcomes and increases both patient and provider satisfaction.

NYMP, and its recently approved Accountable Care Organization (ACO), is a partnership of geographically aligned physicians and physician organizations.  Its founding members are South Nassau IPA (SNIPA), an independent physician association affiliated with South Nassau Communities Hospital (SNCH) along with several community based independent physicians.  Spanning Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties, NYMP has grown to more than 250 physician members.

NYMP's mission is to promote and enhance the quality, accessibility and availability of health care services by enabling its members to meet the needs of the individuals and communities they serve through participation in an all-payer clinical integration program.  This team-based approach to patient care facilitates communication and collaboration among all healthcare providers in order to serve patients with the highest level of care and efficiency, assisting with doctor's orders, medications and communication with their physicians.  For more information, visit www.newyorkmedicalpartners.com.

Media Contact
Damian Becker
South Nassau Communities Hospital
516-377-5370
damian.becker@snch.org
End
Source:
Email:***@snch.org Email Verified
Tags:NYMP, IPANS, South Nassau Hospital
Industry:Medical
Location:Oceanside - New York - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
South Nassau Communities Hospital News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share