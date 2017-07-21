News By Tag
$4.5 Million Bridge Loan Arranged for Land and Pre-Development of Mixed-Use/Multifamily Buildings
• $4,500,000
• 10% Fixed Rate
• Interest Only
• 12 Month Term
Progress Capital Advisors loan programs include Fixed Rate Loans, Construction and Specialty Financing as well as Directly Funded Bridge Loans. With over $40 Billion in closed loans and $100 Million in bridge and direct lending, we will get you to the closing table … plain and simple – #thatsPROGRESS
https://www.progresscapitaladvisors.com
Media Contact
Matt Sadler
7327206313
matt@progressnj.com
