$4.5 Million Bridge Loan Arranged for Land and Pre-Development of Mixed-Use/Multifamily Buildings

Rendering of New Hightstown, NJ Mixed-Use Development

--ofsecured abridge loan to fund a partnership buy-out and pre-development costs for a phased project which will include 232 multi-family units, 42,180 SF of ground level retail and 422 parking spaces. The development, "The Mills at Hightstown" will replace the long vacant set of buildings formerly "The Rug Mill Factory." The mixed-use concept, "The Mills at Hightstown,"including residential, retail, office and entertainment space, will attract new residents and visitors to an area previously condemned. The bridge loan will be replaced with construction financing for the project once the approvals are finalized.• $4,500,000• 10% Fixed Rate• Interest Only• 12 Month TermProgress Capital Advisors loan programs include Fixed Rate Loans, Construction and Specialty Financing as well as Directly Funded Bridge Loans. With over $40 Billion in closed loans and $100 Million in bridge and direct lending, we will get you to the closing table … plain and simple –