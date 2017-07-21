News By Tag
CDN Solutions Group to Showcase Brand New Solutions to Accelerate Startup's Business at MWC Americas
Leading IT Solutions provider firm is all set to offer its special kit to Start-ups in MWC Americas 2017 to accelerate their business.
After serving Enterprises of various size, Retail, Consumer sector as well as Start-ups, CDN Solutions Group has come up with some special offerings based on the experience and is confident to greet start-ups at MWC Americas event with the Start-up kit. With their love for mobile app development and serving quality services to clients, the Award winning company CDN Solutions Group has prepared a kit for start-up companies after understanding their business pain points and road bumps. With 17 years of experience for start-ups the company provides a team that work closely with start-ups.
Chetan Naik, CTO, CDN Solutions Group, says, "San Francisco is a hub of start-ups. And that's the biggest reason to exhibit in MWC Americas 2017 for CDN Solutions Group to meet those enthusiastic, tech geeks and innovative minds under one roof. We know the hurdles faced by a start-up and the risk involved. And thus we came up with special offering for them to make things easy".
CDN Solutions Group will be present at Mobile World Congress Americas 2017 San Francisco at Stand S-2256 and S-2258 in Moscone Center during 12th – 14th September 2017 to support start-ups with their exciting packages and solutions.
Contact here to know more: - https://www.cdnsol.com/
About CDN Solutions Group
Established in 2000, CDN Solutions Group is a global provider of IT outsourcing and consulting services with a client base of 2000+ and serving across 32+ countries. CDN helps business industries overcome business challenges by integrating latest technologies and industry best development solutions. The team CDN always bring new ideas, inspiration and passion to help clients succeed in a changing business environment. CDN Solutions Group have a unique understanding of the emerging world of business and technology. A unique approach to develop a solution, deep domain knowledge and 17 years of vast experience in business technology solutions differentiate CDN's service ability.
Press Contact
Ankita Purohit
CDN Solutions Group
www.cdnsol.com
ankita.cdn
Media Contact
Ankita Purohit
+1 347-293-1799
solutionscdn@
