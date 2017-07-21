News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Attempting to verify Google play store account on your mobile device? Go through the tips:
Having created an account on the Google Play store a user typically receives a code on his mobile device to verify the Google store account. But unfortunately, if a user is not able to receive that code then he is doing some common mistake and he doesn't understand what to do. At this point, he has required an assistant to dispel this issue in no time.
To verify Google play store account on your android mobile follow the steps underlying:
· Start your mobile on and then click on the Google play store account app.
· Enter the correct email address and password and then enter the name of the user.
· Enter the mobile phone number and then click on the verify button and wait a second.
· Meanwhile, a verification message will receive by you on your mobile phone which you are required fill in the relevant field.
· If it works, you will acquire information on your mobile device, your Google store account has been verified successfully.
After completing the tasks, you can download and install multiple applications in the mobile devices at the same time. At the midst, if you encountering with any issue, make a call on Google play store customer service number that is available every single of time to access tech support team to fix the issue in a jiffy. This phone number is a first thing to access tech support engineers with whom the users can ask their doubts related to the Google play store account and can get any other necessary information on the right time.
source:- http://www.customerhelptech.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse