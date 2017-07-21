News By Tag
Bulwark & EnGenius Introduce Partner Loyalty Programme
New Partner Loyalty Programme Offers Channel Partners Lucrative Benefits
The programme focuses on providing lucrative incentives to partners based on the revenue generated and the exposure and opportunity they provide for the VAD in the region. Partners can now achieve the desired levels based on revenue generated through certification programs and partner enablement sessions being organized by Bulwark.
Mr. Jose Thomas Menacherry, CEO, Bulwark Distribution, says: ''Channel Growth and Development has been our constant and ongoing endeavor. With the introduction of the new Partner Loyalty Programme we want our channel community to be part of a mutually beneficial relationship and drive constant growth together.''
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Alishan Zaidi, Regional Sales Manager, EnGenius International, says: ''EnGenius is glad to introduce the new Channel programme for Partners along with distributor Bulwark. EnGenius has always been very innovative and look forward to constant channel growth and development through this lucrative partner programme. ''.
EnGenius and Bulwark will work closely to manage and monitor channel activities with a focus on providing channel partners with expert knowledge to enhance service offerings to its partners. To engage the channel, EnGenius training and certification program is announced to the system integrators and partners. "The certification program provides our system integrators and partners with valuable training to help them better understand the networking technology and features incorporated into our growing portfolios of products and solutions," explained Alishan Zaidi.
Bulwark has established an excellent track record in delivering world-class products and excellent customer service and Value Addition has been at the very core of Bulwark's operations since its inception in 1999, making the company grow from strength to strength.
ABOUT BULWARK:
Bulwark Distribution FZCO is the leading provider for IT Security and Information Communications & Technology (ICT) products in the Middle East region. Headquartered in Dubai, Bulwark serves the entire region with innovations from more than 20 technology vendors and works with more than 350 partners, with the aim of bringing the best in technology to the Middle East. Customers from various sectors including Banking, Finance, Government, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Medical, Education, Petroleum and more rely on solutions distributed by Bulwark for securing and managing their IT infrastructure. Bulwark has won numerous industry awards for leadership in IT sales and support, and has been rated as the best VAD in the region. For more information, please visit http://www.bulwark.biz/
ABOUT ENGENIUS:
EnGenius International Dubai., is a US-based industry expert in wireless communications and radio frequency (RF) technology, delivering feature-rich, long-range wireless communications technology for voice and data. The versatility and performance of the company's solutions lower total cost of ownership, increase productivity and maximize return on investment.
EnGenius' portfolio of networking solutions and telephony products include the industry's most comprehensive line of wireless solutions, Gigabit switches, and IP cameras for businesses that deliver long-range connectivity, robust feature sets, and versatility for class-leading performance at affordable price points.
For more information, please visit : http://www.engenius-
Media Contact
Ms. Sonali Basu Roy
Marketing Manager
E-mail: sonali@bulwark.biz | www.bulwarkme.com
