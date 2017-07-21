News By Tag
The Gorsuch Hearings now available in fully referenced and edited transcript
Supreme Court Justice Gorsuch's confirmation hearing transcribed by Charles J. Esposito.
The Gorsuch Hearings: The Nuclear Nomination as transcribed and edited by Charles J. Esposito is now available on Amazon in paperback and e-book. Supreme Court enthusiasts every can now take part in this historic moment, only the second time in U.S. history that a Supreme Court nominee has been filibustered.
"I really enjoyed watching the Gorsuch hearing, and I learned a lot about the judicial philosophy of originalism,"
The Judge, now Justice, was questioned by senators over the course of three days. Numerous cases, statutes, books, and articles were mentioned and Esposito has done a fine job referencing them. The Justice commented on a variety of topics including major Supreme Court decisions, his judicial philosophy, and the role of judges in general. An excellent primer for any civics lesson.
Esposito wanted to use several quotations from the hearing, but realized that the closed captioning available was lacking in accuracy. He took it upon himself to watch, transcribe, and edit the hearings and then self-publish this title.
"This truly was an historic event as the Republican-controlled Senate was forced to use "the nuclear option" to get around the Democratic filibuster,"
You can learn more details about The Gorsuch Hearings: The Nuclear Nomination at http://www.TheGorsuchHearings.com.
