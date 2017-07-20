News By Tag
$2,670,000 for Acquisition of Three Multi-Family Assets
Brad Domenico of Progress Capital Advisors Arranged Financing for a Valued Client to Acquire 3 Multi-Family Assets in Brooklyn.
$1,170,000 was arranged for acquisition of a 3-story walk up apartment building with 6 residential units in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY. The building is rent stabilized with one vacant unit the borrower will update at their own cost. This loan represents a 75% LTV with the following terms:
• 4.35% Rate Fixed for 3 Years
• 3 Year Term
• 30 Year Amortization
• Declining Pre-Pay
An additional $1,000,000 funded the acquisition of another Brooklyn multi-family asset in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The subject property is a 4-story walk up building with 7 occupied units and 2 vacant apartments. Duke Properties plans a full gut renovation of the building, starting immediately with the two vacant units, repositioning all of the units for premium market rates.
The borrower requested financing for only 26% of the total acquisition and development costs – allowing Progress Capital Advisors to secure an interest only acquisition/
• 12 Months Interest Only
• 4.5% Fixed
• No Prepayment Penalty
Progress Capital Advisor's direct lending division, Progress Direct, funded an additional $600,000 bridge loan secured by a multi-family asset in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn. Proceeds of the loan will be used to fund the tenant relocation fees and renovation of the 3-story walk-up building compromised of 6 units. The terms of the Progress Direct bridge loan include:
• Interest Only
• 6 Month Term
• No Prepayment Penalty
Progress Capital Advisors loan programs include Fixed Rate Loans, Construction and Specialty Financing as well as Directly Funded Bridge Loans. With over $40 Billion in closed loans and $100 Million in bridge and direct lending we get you to the closing table…plain and simple. #thatsPROGRESS
https://www.progresscapitaladvisors.com
Media Contact
Matt Sadler
7327206313
matt@progressnj.com
