 
News By Tag
* Brooklyn
* Multifamily
* Commercial Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Brooklyn
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120

$2,670,000 for Acquisition of Three Multi-Family Assets

Brad Domenico of Progress Capital Advisors Arranged Financing for a Valued Client to Acquire 3 Multi-Family Assets in Brooklyn.
 
 
Image-1
Image-1
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Brooklyn
Multifamily
Commercial Real Estate

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Brooklyn - New York - US

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Duke Properties, a leading New York real estate investment firm, approached Brad Domenico to secure financing to acquire three Brooklyn multi-family properties adding to an already robust portfolio.

$1,170,000 was arranged for acquisition of a 3-story walk up apartment building with 6 residential units in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY.  The building is rent stabilized with one vacant unit the borrower will update at their own cost.  This loan represents a 75% LTV with the following terms:

• 4.35% Rate Fixed for 3 Years
• 3 Year Term
• 30 Year Amortization
• Declining Pre-Pay

An additional $1,000,000 funded the acquisition of another Brooklyn multi-family asset in Bedford-Stuyvesant.  The subject property is a 4-story walk up building with 7 occupied units and 2 vacant apartments.  Duke Properties plans a full gut renovation of the building, starting immediately with the two vacant units, repositioning all of the units for premium market rates.

The borrower requested financing for only 26% of the total acquisition and development costs – allowing Progress Capital Advisors to secure an interest only acquisition/reserve loan with the following additional terms:

• 12 Months Interest Only
• 4.5% Fixed
• No Prepayment Penalty

Progress Capital Advisor's direct lending division, Progress Direct, funded an additional $600,000 bridge loan secured by a multi-family asset in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn.  Proceeds of the loan will be used to fund the tenant relocation fees and renovation of the 3-story walk-up building compromised of 6 units.  The terms of the Progress Direct bridge loan include:

• Interest Only
• 6 Month Term
• No Prepayment Penalty

Progress Capital Advisors loan programs include Fixed Rate Loans, Construction and Specialty Financing as well as Directly Funded Bridge Loans.  With over $40 Billion in closed loans and $100 Million in bridge and direct lending we get you to the closing table…plain and simple.  #thatsPROGRESS

https://www.progresscapitaladvisors.com

Media Contact
Matt Sadler
7327206313
matt@progressnj.com
End
Source:
Email:***@progressnj.com Email Verified
Tags:Brooklyn, Multifamily, Commercial Real Estate
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Progress Capital Advisors PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share