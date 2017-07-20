$2,670,000 for Acquisition of Three Multi-Family Assets

Brad Domenico of Progress Capital Advisors Arranged Financing for a Valued Client to Acquire 3 Multi-Family Assets in Brooklyn.

--, a leading New York real estate investment firm, approachedto secure financing to acquire three Brooklyn multi-family properties adding to an already robust portfolio.was arranged for acquisition of a 3-story walk up apartment building with 6 residential units in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY. The building is rent stabilized with one vacant unit the borrower will update at their own cost. This loan represents a 75% LTV with the following terms:• 4.35% Rate Fixed for 3 Years• 3 Year Term• 30 Year Amortization• Declining Pre-PayAn additionalfunded the acquisition of another Brooklyn multi-family asset in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The subject property is a 4-story walk up building with 7 occupied units and 2 vacant apartments.plans a full gut renovation of the building, starting immediately with the two vacant units, repositioning all of the units for premium market rates.The borrower requested financing for only 26% of the total acquisition and development costs – allowingto secure an interest only acquisition/reserve loan with the following additional terms:• 12 Months Interest Only• 4.5% Fixed• No Prepayment Penaltydirect lending division,, funded an additionalsecured by a multi-family asset in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn. Proceeds of the loan will be used to fund the tenant relocation fees and renovation of the 3-story walk-up building compromised of 6 units. The terms of thebridge loan include:• Interest Only• 6 Month Term• No Prepayment Penaltyloan programs include Fixed Rate Loans, Construction and Specialty Financing as well as Directly Funded Bridge Loans. With over $40 Billion in closed loans and $100 Million in bridge and direct lending we get you to the closing table…plain and simple.