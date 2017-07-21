B2B Podcast Directory Offered by Funnel Media Group

 

New Podcast Directory Will Focus on B2B Sales and Marketing Podcasts
 
LYNDEN, Wash. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The Funnel Media Group LLC TM, announced that it is now hosting a B2B Podcast Directory which will list only podcast programs that address business to business sales and marketing issues.  Funnel Media Group's publisher, James Obermayer said, "While we have been producing live internet radio programming (Thursdays) with podcast replays we see a need for B2B sales and marketing management to go to a site to choose the best in B2B Sales and Marketing podcasts."

Susan Finch, program director for the Funnel Radio Channel said, "Of course, iTunes, Stitcher and Blubrry offer great directories, and all of our own programming is registered with them, however, we still feel that B2B marketers and salespeople need a directory just for business to business applications. They should not have to wade through the "Cucumber Yoga with Cats" podcast lists to find something that pertains to their needs."

Those with their own podcast can apply to have their programming listed on the directory.  To be in the directory they must:
 Have only Business to Business programming Have at least five published podcasts (similar to iTunes) Submit the artwork for their program show card Submit the RSS feed and program location Submit a paragraph describing the podcast Choose up to four subject categories to further define the focus of the podcast.
Initially the subject categories are broad and limited to:  Sales and Marketing Alignment, Branding & Social Media, Business Intelligence, Customer Relationship Management, Digital Asset Management, E-Marketing, Demand Generation, Sales Lead Management, Leadership and Motivation, Machine Learning – BI and AI, Marketing Automation, Marketing Operations, Public Relations, Sales Management, Social Media/Networking, Telemarketing/Telesales, Trade Shows, and Sales Skills.

Some of the podcasts that are already registered include:
 Accelerate with Andy Paul - Branding Business  by RiechesBaird - Contact Marketing with Stu Heinecke - Customer Marketing Radio hosted by Steve Gershik - Critical Mass with Richard Franzi - CRM Radio hosted by  Susan Finch and Jim Obermayer - DemandGen Radio with David Lewis - Sales Pipeline Radio - hosted by Matt Heinz - Sales Lead Management Association Radio with Jim Obermayer - TalentTalk with Chris Dyer - Revenue Marketing Radio hosted by Debbie Qaqish and Women Kicking Glass – Pattie Grimm

Every podcast application will be checked for published works prior to listing it on the directory.  The listed podcast will have a page on the site which explains their podcast philosophy and goals and a list of recent podcasts.  Susan Finch the Funnel Channel Director said, "We do more than list a link and then waste a listener's time as they try to understand if a podcast is worth it. From the description each podcaster submits, potential listeners will know who to follow and listen to on their mobile devices or at work."

The B2B Podcast Directory will initially be limited to 250 marketing and 250 sales oriented podcasts.  This limitation means that each category will have a reasonable number of podcasts per subject to allow a better listener experience.

The directory will be supported by advertisers that wish to reach B2B Marketing and Sales Management.  Podcaster that would like their programming highlighted may also submit a small yearly fee.

About Funnel Media Group, LLC

The Funnel Media Group (FMG) is the parent company the Funnel Radio Channel, the B2B Podcast Directory and the 8,000 member Sales Lead Management Association.  FMG also produces weekly live internet radio programming with podcast replays for popular subjects such as Sales Lead Management, Sales Pipeline Management, Demand Generation, IT Management and Customer Marketing.

