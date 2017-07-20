News By Tag
Montgomery and Associates Included In IIABA's Best Practices Study 2017
Nashville, TN, 7/26/17 – Montgomery & Associates Insurance & Financial Services retains its Best Practices status for a second year in a row, once again becoming a part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States. This status comes by participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big "I") Best Practices Study group. The annual survey and study of leading independent insurance agencies documents the business practices of the "best" agencies and urges others to adopt similar practices.
Since 1993, IIABA and Reagan Consulting, an Atlanta-based management consulting firm, have join forces to study the country's leading agencies in six revenue categories. The agencies comprising the study groups are selected every third year through a comprehensive nomination and qualifying process and awarded a "Best Practices Agency" designation. The agency was nominated by either an IIABA affiliated state association or an insurance company and qualified based on its operational excellence.
The selected Best Practices agencies retain their status during the three-year cycle by submitting extensive financial and operational data for review each year. This is the second year of the current three-year study cycle in which approximately 1800 independent agencies throughout the U.S. were nominated to take part in the annual study, but only 262 agencies qualified for the honor. To be chosen, the agency had to be among the 35-45 top-performing agencies in one of six revenue categories.
Montgomery & Associates Insurance & Financial Services agency was founded in 2010 and can offer insurance products from a number of different companies including Metlife, Alfa, Infinity, Foremost, Main Street America, Donegal and many more.
Montgomery & Associates Insurance & Financial Services was selected by the Nashville Business Journal as the Small Business of the Year in 2015. We combine a "small company" atmosphere with "big company" expertise. We provide all types of insurance from auto and homeowners to commercial and professional liability. We know each client has diverse needs. Montgomery and Associates is committed to providing customized coverage packages for businesses and individuals. We represent numerous top rated insurance carriers and offer the best coverage at competitive rates. Our carriers include Progressive Insurance, MetLife, Nationwide, Safeco and others. Additionally, we know Tennessee Insurance can get confusing, but we are dedicated to answering all your questions. We provide quality insurance throughout Nashville, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, and all of Middle Tennessee.
For further information, please contact Will Montgomery at:
Montgomery & Associates Insurance & Financial Services
Brentwood ph: (615) 829-8457
Murfreesboro ph: (615) 266-5755
Website: http://www.MontgomeryAssociatesIns.com
