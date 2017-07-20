News By Tag
Castle Placement Named Exclusive Placement Agent for $65 Million Raise for Energy Producers
Energy Producers engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and recovery of oil and natural gas. Within the last ten years EPI has participated in the drilling and completion of numerous vertical and horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale (North Texas), Bakken Shale (North Dakota), Permian Basin (Texas), Eagle Ford Formation (South Texas) and Eastern Oklahoma region.
Founded in 2009, Castle Placement raises equity and debt capital for private start-up, early-stage and middle market companies across a broad spectrum of industries. Its highly experienced investment bankers and robust and innovative technology platform connects issuers with global institutional investors. Castle Placement has over 27,000 private equity, venture capital and strategic investors, family offices, pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and lenders.
https://castleplacement.com/
Contact
Richard Luftig | Managing Partner
(212) 418-1181
rluftig@castleplacement.com
