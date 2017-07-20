Castle Placement Named Exclusive Placement Agent for $65 Million Raise for Energy Producers

Contact

-- Energy Producers, Inc. (EPI) announced today that it has engaged Castle Placement as its exclusive placement agent to raise $65 million of capital to lease 8,000 acres in Crockett County, TX (Midlin Basin) for oil and gas drilling and development. This opportunity represents the largest estimated continuous oil reserve that the US Geological Survey has ever assessed in the United States.Energy Producers engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and recovery of oil and natural gas. Within the last ten years EPI has participated in the drilling and completion of numerous vertical and horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale (North Texas), Bakken Shale (North Dakota), Permian Basin (Texas), Eagle Ford Formation (South Texas) and Eastern Oklahoma region.Founded in 2009, Castle Placement raises equity and debt capital for private start-up, early-stage and middle market companies across a broad spectrum of industries. Its highly experienced investment bankers and robust and innovative technology platform connects issuers with global institutional investors. Castle Placement has over 27,000 private equity, venture capital and strategic investors, family offices, pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and lenders.