"Love Faces" by CA is an Intimate Song Available on Soundcloud

In Soundcloud, the artist CA is mesmerizing the Soundcloud arena with his enthralling music. His latest song – "Love Faces" is a romantic number for fans to enjoy.
 
 
CA
CA
 
CHICAGO - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The hip hop and rap genre very rarely gets an artist who sings romantic songs. In Soundcloud, one such artist who is making huge name for himself is CA aka Chris Allison. This USA based artist is rocking his fans with mind-blowing numbers. However, amongst all his songs, "Love Faces" is one mesmerizing number that is getting accolades worldwide. This song was heavily anticipated by his fans and listeners of Soundcloud alike. "Love Faces" is a song expressing intimacy and closeness for a special someone. The rap is subtle in this song, so is the hip hop music created by CA

The 19 year old artist, CA is a music arranger, player, singer and writer. He is deeply passionate about making music as a result he made it his career. He specializes in Hip Hop, Rap and R&B and makes stunning sounds that are absolutely cool. This song – "Love Faces" has fascinating music that encourages fans to listen to it and make this hip hop song their anthem. Most of his music is about the different aspects of love and the closeness between lovers. Currently, he has sung 3 songs and sings mostly for the young adults who likes hip hop and rap tracks.

"Love Faces" by Chris Allison or CA is encouraging fans to make their romance come true. He has used some of the greatest musical instruments that have created a great ambience. When fans listen to this song, they can feel the different vibe attached with this romantic hip hop and rap song. Chris Allison has used guitar and synths in his song, "Love Faces" that gives it a charm and engage more listeners with his track. Fans of CA can listen to this musician on Soundcloud and also connect with him on the photo-sharing site, Instagram.

To listen the music, Please click the following link:

https://soundcloud.com/chrisallii/lovefaces1
