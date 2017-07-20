"Lie 2 Me" by Trap Artist Zoee8 is Going Viral on SoundCloud

The artist who is setting new trends for hip hop and rap music is Zoee8. The track "Lie 2 Me" from his album Bangavelli is an incredible trap track on SoundCloud.

-- Music arena is witnessing heights of innovations with new artist entering the music industry. Amongst many music genres, hip hop and rap music is one of the most experimental genres with juvenile artists who gives fresh approach to their compositions. Right from bizarre beats to catchy hook and from incredible use of perfect instruments to claps and snaps, hip hop music is worth appreciating. It is indeed that music style where dark, vicious messages are delivered in the form of metaphorical lyrics. SoundCloud this season is focusing on a new artist Zoee8 who has dropped some amazing hip hop and rap tracks. A track "Lie 2 Me" from his album Bangavelli is creating huge buzz in SoundCloud.Zoee8 deserves special attention because his tracks contain all the hard hitting elements of hip hop music in true sense. He masters over trap and Gangsta rapping that are indeed the boldest aspects of this genre. Zoee8 has numerous singles available on Soundcloud where he teams up with different producers and also other famous artists. The USP of Zoee8 is his unique voice texture with which he raps like a pro. The themes of Zoee8's tracks are vibrant and carefree and deals with topics that need courage to speak it out loud. Some of the amazing tracks of Zoee8 are "Flexin", "More Death" and some tracks of his album Banavelli like "Money Talks", "Check Up" and also others but the track "Lie 2 Me" is the best in the lot.The particular track "Lie 2 Me" is produced by Sonic and is a Gangsta rap track in true sense. The track is a stellar powered with the cutting edge attitude and seamless rapping. Global hip hop and rap enthusiasts tune to this trap infused Gangsta rap track by the indie artist Zoee8 exclusively on SoundCloud.To listen the music, Please click the following link: