On Top Of a Cloud Announces Licensing Agreement with Mood Media

On Top Of a Cloud

Contact

Leland Thomas Faegre

***@aol.com Leland Thomas Faegre

End

-- On Top Of a Cloud is pleased to announce the licensing of "On Top Of a Cloud," "Pathetique,"'Serengeti Serenade" and "Through a Rainbow" by Mood Media, "the global leader in elevating Customer Experiences"consisting of "Music experts, digital artists, professional branding consultants and client service champions…backed by a global service network of certified technicians."The partnership of, "the fastest growing, music licensing platform in the world with, "the largest overhead music provider in the world" creates "a steady stream of the latest indie music from artists around the globe into brick and mortar environments across the United States."Songtradr's world class content management system arms music makers with a comprehensive set of tools and services to professionally manage their careers, while [their] automated marketplace and talented music supervisors streamline the music discovery and licensing process.Songtradr will serve as a provider to Mood Media, supplying them with curated content, combining "sight, sound, scent, social mobile technology and systems solutions to create greater emotional connections between brands and consumers – both on premise and beyond.Composer and Founder, Leland Thomas Faegre was delighted with the announcement from Songtradr:"Although these compositions have been catalogued by publishers from around the world previously, Songtradr's partnership with Mood Media, the largest overhead music provider in the world, is a very prestigious partnership that flatters our creative, international catalog of diverse, elegant genres of music, said Faegre.Mood Media solutions reach more than 150 million consumers each day through more than 500,000 subscriber locations in 100+ countries around the globe.Songtradr connects music creators globally to film, TV, brands and other media in a fully-automated worldwide marketplace for music licensing. Music creators maintain complete control of their rights and are empowered with the tools they need to monetize their music assets. Using Songtradr's proprietary search and variable license pricing technology, music supervisors, brands, filmmakers and other creatives can now easily license music from the world's best emerging artists, bands and composers.Faegre continued, "Pathetique"was placed in "Inside the Moon Bear Rescue Centre, China," by The Animals Asia Foundation, [a non-profit organization dedicated to the rescue of the Asiatic Black Bear], "Serengeti Serenade" was licensed by Crusoe, The Celebrity Dachshund and iConcepts, "Through a Rainbow" by Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, but On Top Of a Cloud, my signature composition had not previously been licensed., an independent artist and repertoire (A&R) firm that acts as a casting agent to the labels and Hollywood studios, describes Faegre:"On Top Of a Cloud,""Pathetique,""Serengeti Serenade" and "Through a Rainbow are available from iTunes, Amazon and many other fine stores:AboutOn Top Of a Cloud, LLC is a KTHO Broadcast Partner, Music Publisher, Record Label and Recording facility located in Lake Tahoe.For further information visit http://www.ontopofacloud.com/