News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
On Top Of a Cloud Announces Licensing Agreement with Mood Media
The partnership of Songtradr, "the fastest growing, music licensing platform in the world with Mood Media, "the largest overhead music provider in the world" creates "a steady stream of the latest indie music from artists around the globe into brick and mortar environments across the United States."
Songtradr's world class content management system arms music makers with a comprehensive set of tools and services to professionally manage their careers, while [their] automated marketplace and talented music supervisors streamline the music discovery and licensing process.
Songtradr will serve as a provider to Mood Media, supplying them with curated content, combining "sight, sound, scent, social mobile technology and systems solutions to create greater emotional connections between brands and consumers – both on premise and beyond.
On Top Of a Cloud Composer and Founder, Leland Thomas Faegre was delighted with the announcement from Songtradr:
"Although these compositions have been catalogued by publishers from around the world previously, Songtradr's partnership with Mood Media, the largest overhead music provider in the world, is a very prestigious partnership that flatters our creative, international catalog of diverse, elegant genres of music, said Faegre.
Mood Media solutions reach more than 150 million consumers each day through more than 500,000 subscriber locations in 100+ countries around the globe.
Songtradr connects music creators globally to film, TV, brands and other media in a fully-automated worldwide marketplace for music licensing. Music creators maintain complete control of their rights and are empowered with the tools they need to monetize their music assets. Using Songtradr's proprietary search and variable license pricing technology, music supervisors, brands, filmmakers and other creatives can now easily license music from the world's best emerging artists, bands and composers.
Faegre continued, "Pathetique"
Taxi, an independent artist and repertoire (A&R) firm that acts as a casting agent to the labels and Hollywood studios, describes Faegre:
"…his composition, arrangement, and production skills are so vast that supervisors will view each piece as independent islands full of relative possibilities."
"On Top Of a Cloud,""Pathetique,"
https://itunes.apple.com/
https://www.amazon.com/
About On Top Of a Cloud
On Top Of a Cloud, LLC is a KTHO Broadcast Partner, Music Publisher, Record Label and Recording facility located in Lake Tahoe.
For further information visit http://www.ontopofacloud.com/
Contact
Leland Thomas Faegre
***@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse