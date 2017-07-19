 
Make a Fresh Start to the School Year in a New Lennar Home

 
 
Find your dream home just in time for the start of the school year.
Find your dream home just in time for the start of the school year.
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Help the start the school year off right in a new Lennar home. With a variety of quick move-in homes available with closing dates as soon as August, it's the perfect time to make your move before the kids go back to school.

"All of our communities offer fantastic locations in great school districts in addition to the many benefits of a new Lennar home," said Laura Kilgore, Director of Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. "We offer a wide range of home sizes, floorplans and locations so there is really is a home for every family type."

Lennar's functional floorplans make getting ready for school easier than ever before, by providing plenty of space for every member. Extra bathrooms streamline the morning ritual process. Large open kitchens provide plenty of spaces to prep lunches, pass out grab-and-go breakfasts or even the perfect spot for the kids to work on homework.

One home that's ready for immediate move-in is the impressive Residence 3845 plan at Lennar's Summit View at Blackstone in El Dorado Hills. This super spacious home provides 3,845 square feet of living space that includes four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a beautiful indoor-outdoor California room, loft, retreat in master bedroom and a three-bay garage. Every new Lennar home comes with a high level of Everyhting's Included® features at no additional price. This residence comes with beautiful on-trend white cabinetry, Thunder white granite kitchen countertops, designer-selected two-tone interior paint, a balcony with sliding glass door off the master, built in refrigerator, GE® Monogram stainless steel appliances, upgraded flooring, solar and more. It also enjoys a corner location atop homesite 938, is priced from the low $700,000s and provides access to the Buckeye Union School District.

Another home that offers a move-in date in September is the Camberley plan at Highland Grove at Somerset Ranch in Rancho Cordova. This beautiful two-story home boasts 2,631 square feet of living space that features four bedrooms, a mud room, formal dining room, bonus room and three bathrooms. It showcases fantastic Everything's Included® features such as Maple-espresso cabinetry, Ashen white granite kitchen countertops, upgraded flooring, covered patio, two-inch faux wood blinds, GE® stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, washer and dryer and more. This home is priced starting from the high $400,000s and provides access to the Folsom Cordova School District.

For more information on either of these homes or communities visit www.lennar.com/sacramento or call 916-304-9711.

  With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
