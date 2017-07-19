News By Tag
Make a Fresh Start to the School Year in a New Lennar Home
"All of our communities offer fantastic locations in great school districts in addition to the many benefits of a new Lennar home," said Laura Kilgore, Director of Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. "We offer a wide range of home sizes, floorplans and locations so there is really is a home for every family type."
Lennar's functional floorplans make getting ready for school easier than ever before, by providing plenty of space for every member. Extra bathrooms streamline the morning ritual process. Large open kitchens provide plenty of spaces to prep lunches, pass out grab-and-go breakfasts or even the perfect spot for the kids to work on homework.
One home that's ready for immediate move-in is the impressive Residence 3845 plan at Lennar's Summit View at Blackstone in El Dorado Hills. This super spacious home provides 3,845 square feet of living space that includes four bedrooms, three-and-a-
Another home that offers a move-in date in September is the Camberley plan at Highland Grove at Somerset Ranch in Rancho Cordova. This beautiful two-story home boasts 2,631 square feet of living space that features four bedrooms, a mud room, formal dining room, bonus room and three bathrooms. It showcases fantastic Everything's Included® features such as Maple-espresso cabinetry, Ashen white granite kitchen countertops, upgraded flooring, covered patio, two-inch faux wood blinds, GE® stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, washer and dryer and more. This home is priced starting from the high $400,000s and provides access to the Folsom Cordova School District.
For more information on either of these homes or communities visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
