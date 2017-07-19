 
MedHQ to Host Webinar Highlighting Best Practices for Outsourcing Human Resources

Webinar demonstrates impact: minimizing risk, reducing expenses, and improving productivity
 
 
CHICAGO - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- MedHQ (http://medhq.net/), the leading provider of human resources, accounting, and back-ofﬁce administrative services focused specifically on the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) market, will host a new webinar for ASC administration and operations executives titled, Is It Time to Outsource HR.

The webinar will take place at 12 p.m. CST on Tuesday, August 8.

"This webinar will focus on best practices for the human resources function that enable surgery center leaders to maintain and grow their bottom line," said MedHQ CEO and Co-Founder Tom Jacobs (http://medhq.net/team-members/tom-jacobs/), who will moderate the broadcast. MedHQ has worked with more than 70 healthcare facility partners to locate savings, improve employee satisfaction, and reduce risk.

Jacobs, a former ASC administrator, will leverage use-cases throughout the webinar to demonstrate the impact of outsourcing HR in minimizing risk, reducing expenses, and improving productivity. He will pinpoint ASC-specific outcomes including:

•          25% reduction in employee turnover saved 50K

•          8% increase in productivity generated 109K in savings

•          Reduction in employment risks saved an estimated 85K

"Our goal is to provide ASC leaders with a strategic option for handling the HR function including the conditions and circumstances when outsourcing makes sense and adds value," said Jacobs. "For healthcare organizations, staying current is incredibly important as dramatic change in the industry impacts a wide range of HR functions, from finances to patient, surgeon and employee satisfaction to the reputation of the entire organization."

To learn more, and to register for the MedHQ webinar, click here (http://medhq.net/the-bulletin-board/webinars/).

About MedHQ

MedHQ is the only human resources, accounting, and medical staff services company that specializes in the ambulatory surgery center market. Launched in 2003, MedHQ provides surgery center leadership access to an entire team of healthcare, HR and accounting professionals that are focused on providing counsel, improving revenue and reducing risk.

