July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019

Kirk Stange and Jillian Wood teach CLE "Motions in Divorce" for National Business Institute

 
 
ST. LOUIS - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Kirk Stange and Jillian Wood teach CLE "Motions in Divorce" for National Business Institute

On Tuesday, July 25, Kirk Stange,St. Louis Divorce Attorney andFounding Partner of Stange Law Firm, PC, along with East Regional Partner Jillian Wood, will be teaching a CLE webinar for the National Business Institute pertaining to topics of "Motions in Divorce". The four part seminar will teach you the circumstances in which your motions are most likely to succeed, how to creatively employ discovery and evidence motions to save time and energy, how to help your clients with post-judgment modifications of child support, alimony, or motions for relocation and will you will pick up plenty of persuasive sample language that you can incorporate into your own motions practice. The outline of the seminar is as follows:

• Emergency Motions
• Preliminary/Pendente Lite Motions - Factors to Consider
• Creatively Utilizing Discovery/Evidence Motions
• Establishing Grounds for Post-Trial Motions and Responses

Kirk and Jillian are thrilled to educate others on these topics, using their own personal experiences and personal knowledge that they have gained from being partners of a successful and thriving family law firm in St. Louis, MO.

Stange Law Firm, PC is based out of Clayton, Missouri with offices all across Missouri, Illinois and Kansas. Kirk and Paola Stange founded Stange Law Firm, PC in 2007, and since has been recognized by the Law Firm 500 as the 58th fastest growing law firms in the United States.Stange Law Firm, PC provides clients with 24/7 access to their file online via "Your Case Tracker," as well as providing clients with their attorney's personal cell phone numbers. Stange Law Firm, PC solely practices family law, which gives clients the reassurance that their attorney is knowledgeable in their case.

If you are in need of legal assistance in for matters such as a Divorce (http://www.stangelawfirm.com/Divorce-Separation/Divorce-F...), Child Custody, Child Support, Modification, or any other Family Law Matters, (http://www.stangelawfirm.com/Family-Law-Matters/Family-La...) please contact our dedicated and knowledgeable attorneys at 855-805-0595.

Note: The choice of a lawyer is an important decision and should not be based solely upon advertisements. Kirk C. Stange is responsible for this content. Principal place of business 120 South Central Avenue, Suite 450, St. Louis (Clayton), MO 63105.

