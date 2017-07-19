 
News By Tag
* Biogas
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Yukon
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019


The Canadian Patent Has Been Awarded

For the "Method and System for Methane Separation and purification from a Biogas"
 
YUKON, Pa. - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Yukon, Pennsylvania:  The Canadian Patent Office has issued a new patent for the "Method and System for Methane Separation and purification from a Biogas". , The CEO of ARC Technologies, Mr. Stanley M. Siegel announced today.  This system operates with near zero emissions and eliminates the need for a thermal oxidizer or flare and the resulting flare emissions.  The system easily handles high N2 and O2 feed stock gas, and has a truly predictive/adaptive control system that changes the PSA plant automatically when the LFG quantity or quality changes reducing the manpower needed for operation. In addition, NMOC (Non Methane Organic Compounds) are taken away in liquid form as a renewable liquid fuel.

Mr. Siegel stated that "This system works extremely well with the plant I installed in Kelowna, BC CA a few years ago".

With the issuance of the Canadian patent, the system is now patented in the United States, China, Canada, Australia, and the Russian Federation.  Patents are pending in South Korea, the European Union, Brazil, and India.

ARC Technologies has been involved in the Biogas industry for the past 30 years looking for new methods to improve current technology.  You can learn more by going to http://www.controlledgas.com/.

Contact
James B. McLaughlin
***@controlledgas.com
End
Source:
Email:***@controlledgas.com Email Verified
Tags:Biogas
Industry:Energy
Location:Yukon - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share