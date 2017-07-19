News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Canadian Patent Has Been Awarded
For the "Method and System for Methane Separation and purification from a Biogas"
Mr. Siegel stated that "This system works extremely well with the plant I installed in Kelowna, BC CA a few years ago".
With the issuance of the Canadian patent, the system is now patented in the United States, China, Canada, Australia, and the Russian Federation. Patents are pending in South Korea, the European Union, Brazil, and India.
ARC Technologies has been involved in the Biogas industry for the past 30 years looking for new methods to improve current technology. You can learn more by going to http://www.controlledgas.com/
Contact
James B. McLaughlin
***@controlledgas.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse