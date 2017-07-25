News By Tag
Franchise Grade® Reports Changing Trends in Key Franchise Metrics
Latest Franchise Industry Analysis Reveals Changes in Four Important Areas
Franchise Grade®, analyzed 1551 franchise systems in its database for the period 2013 to 2016 to identify any trends in four important areas: Investment, Ongoing Fees, Franchise Rights and Financial Transparency. We excluded the Lodging Sector from the analysis since its large investment amounts would skew any averages.
One of the trends that we identified revealed that the total initial investment for a franchise increased by 9% which coincided with a 9% average increase in the initial franchise fee.
Commenting on the results of the report, Jeff Lefler, CEO and Founder of Franchise Grade stated: "It's important for individual franchisors to be aware of changing trends in franchising especially in the areas that are important to franchise industry investors. Being aware of these trends should alert franchisors to know how changing trends can impact their respective franchise sector and category."
Click here to download a copy of the report: https://www.franchisegrade.com/
About Franchise Grade® Franchise Grade is the Authority on Franchising. Using their proprietary Franchise Performance Index, they grade over 2,500 franchise systems for investment quality and identify healthy franchises. Every franchise system's data is published on their website and prospective franchisees use their services to help them find the best investment opportunities. Only the top franchise systems can receive their Made the Grade (MTG)™ designation. Franchise systems using the MTG™ designation attract better candidates and sell more franchises.
Franchise Grade is the only source of comprehensive information about franchising and here's why:
· It is totally fact based
· It represents only objective analysis
· It is graded and reviewed for franchisee investors
· It is the largest database in franchising
Franchise Grade is the source of franchise industry data for major media publications such as Bloomberg, Forbes, Inc. Magazine, Newsday, Time, Black Enterprise and The Wall Street Journal.
