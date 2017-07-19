News By Tag
Shopping Expected to Peak at The LOOP During Tax-Free Weekend
Kissimmee Shopping Destination Gearing Up for Additional Floridians Looking for Great Deals on Top of Tax Savings
Central Florida shoppers will have a three-day "tax-free holiday" weekend in anticipation of the new school year and The LOOP is going all out to help shoppers save even more!
This year's sales tax holiday begins on Friday, Aug. 4, and ends Sunday, Aug. 6 and stores in The LOOP at 3208 North John Young Parkway in Kissimmee are bundling great deals on top of the tax savings that savvy shoppers can really cash in on.
Just in time for back to school, parents get a double benefit -- they get savings on special promotions on top of the tax savings. No Florida sales tax or local option tax will be collected during weekend on clothing, footwear, and certain accessories, school supplies and electronics including computers.
The LOOP offers these Back to School shopping tips:
· Plan a stress-free day. Come prepared, including check-list in hand.
· Even though it's summer, consider deals on Fall or even Winter clothing.
· Look for additional savings at The LOOP's great stores.
· Take advantage of the convergence of back-to-school, as well as for end-of-season clearance sales.
· Check with schools – many have already posted their supply list and dress codes.
· When you are ready for lunch, dinner or just a snack – The LOOP offers a variety of dining options.
· Top off your day by taking in a movie at The LOOP's 16 Screen regal Cinema.
The LOOP is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For directions and more information visit www.experiencetheloop.com.
