Innovative Systems IPTV Middleware Interfacing with Smart Home Speakers
According to Innovative Systems Vice President, Jerry Weber, "This provides our customers a voice command solution, using their existing in-home device that will enhance their TV viewing experience. This feature will allow subscribers to perform actions such as changing the channel and searching for content by simply using voice commands."
About Innovative Systems
Innovative Systems offers the APMAX Application Server, the only platform in the industry that delivers enhanced voice services and IPTV video solutions. Innovative systems also provides eLation, a fully integrated OSS solution, which includes billing, automated provisioning, financials, staking and mapping applications. With over 1200 systems in service throughout North America, Innovative Systems is one of the leading suppliers of telecommunications hardware and software for the Independent Telco Market. For more information, visit: www.innovsys.com
Innovative Systems
Scott Meyer
***@innovsys.com
