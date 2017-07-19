 
Innovative Systems IPTV Middleware Interfacing with Smart Home Speakers

 
INDIANAPOLIS - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- At this week's Independent Show, Telco and Cable operators will get to see voice command for IPTV with Alexa, the Amazon Echo device, as well as the Google Home device using the Innovative Systems IPTV Middleware solution. With this integration, subscribers can request a channel change and search for a specific program through these home devices using voice commands.  Users can simply say "Alexa, ask TV remote to watch channel 22," and the TV will change to channel 22.

According to Innovative Systems Vice President, Jerry Weber, "This provides our customers a voice command solution, using their existing in-home device that will enhance their TV viewing experience.  This feature will allow subscribers to perform actions such as changing the channel and searching for content by simply using voice commands."

About Innovative Systems

Innovative Systems offers the APMAX Application Server, the only platform in the industry that delivers enhanced voice services and IPTV video solutions.  Innovative systems also provides eLation, a fully integrated OSS solution, which includes billing, automated provisioning, financials, staking and mapping applications. With over 1200 systems in service throughout North America, Innovative Systems is one of the leading suppliers of telecommunications hardware and software for the Independent Telco Market.  For more information, visit: www.innovsys.com

