Presentations by Shingo Institute's Jamie Andrus for Human Resources and Continuous Improvement
At the Lean People Development Summit hosted by Lean Frontiers in Savannah, GA
The Lean People Development Summit draws professionals from HR, continuous improvement, and leadership to explore how best to design job roles aimed at improvement, build problem solving skills, define process improvement competencies, and develop leaders at all levels of the organization. This summit was formally known as the Lean HR Summit and has been offered for six years. For more information visit: http://leanpeopledevelopment.com/
In her presentations, Jamie Andrus, MSHR, will go over HR policies and processes, working in sync with organizational and business processes, have the promise to be facilitative of enterprise excellence. On the other hand, HR policies and practices, out of sync with the cadence of excellence and continuous improvement, may be burdensome and distractive to business leaders seeking to drive transformation throughout the enterprise. This study uses a grounded theory approach to tease out and explore the relationship between these two functions in organizations pursuing a lean journey.
Drawing from a series of ten focused case studies Jamie will provide the foundational theory regarding perceptions and actions that facilitate and/or constrain lean transformation. Key area covered will include:
• How Continuous Improvement (CI) Leaders can facilitate continuous improvement in the Human Resource (HR) Function.
• How having HR on board can accelerate lean transformation in Health Care.
• Common barriers to effective coordination between HR and CI leaders.
• Strategies for overcoming common barriers
Jamie Andrusis the Manager of Client and Affiliate Relations at the Shingo Institute in the Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University. Shingo Institute Licensed Affiliates bring years of experience and a wide array of expertise to our clients. They serve as an extension of the Shingo Institute team as they share, promote and deploy the Shingo Model™ throughout the world.
The Shingo Institute currently has 20 Licensed Affiliates located throughout the world. Jamie has the responsibility of supporting and maintaining the relationships of the current affiliates, tracking and managing their activities and teaching the various Shingo workshops. She also manages the applications for potential affiliate applicants, training, orientation and onboarding of the new affiliate organizations and certification of Shingo Certified Facilitators.
Previous to joining the Shingo Institute Jamie was the Associate Director of Partners In Business, also at USU. During this role, she lead a team of student coordinators in providing a series of specialized business conferences that cover the major business trends and facilitate a forum for practitioners, faculty and students.
Jamie Andrus has a Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management and a Master of Science Human Resources from the Huntsman School of Business. Also during her time leading Partners In Business, Jamie was an adjunct instructor, teaching Human Resources and the advisor to the Women In Business Association. She has been active in the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM), currently serving as the Bridgerland Chapter President, recently serving on the Board of Utah SHRM State Council as Secretary, Advisor to the USU SHRM Chapter, Bridgerland Chapter Past-President and College Relations Director.
Lean People Development is part of Lean Leadership Week that starts with the 2-day Lean People Development Summit and ends with the 2-day Lean Accounting & Management Summit. Between the 2 events are a unique offering of workshops applicable to both sets of attendees. Join executives and their teams from around the globe and explore best practices as it relates to developing people and managing the business of the lean enterprise. Lean Leadership Week takes place September 11-15, 2017 in the Savannah, GA. http://leanfrontiers.com/
About: Lean Frontiers hosts leading-edge, intensely-focused learning events for the lean community. These events take the form of Large Summits, hands-on workshops, and online learning opportunities. A unique mix of thought leaders and practitioners present, and facilitate in a variety of learning formats at each event. Everything they do is focused on involving everyone in lean thinking and giving them the skills to sustain it. Founded in 2004 by Jim Huntzinger and with business partner Dwayne Butcher, Lean Frontiers has grown considerably offering lean events in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information on Lean Frontiers, visit www.leanfrontiers.com.
