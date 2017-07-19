 
News By Tag
* Global Trade
* BREXIT
* Supply Chain Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shipping
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Warwick
  Warwickshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019

"Hands-on Now: The Global Trade 2-Year Plan of Attack for Traders" – AEB invites to conference

8th Annual Compliance Conference, organised by AEB and CILT(UK) – free of charge.
 
 
compliance-conference-preview
compliance-conference-preview
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Global Trade
BREXIT
Supply Chain Management

Industry:
Shipping

Location:
Warwick - Warwickshire - England

WARWICK, England - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- It's a turbulent time for global trade compliance: New sanctions, new trade agreements, and Brexit developments are keeping British traders on their toes. To help them to become Brexit-proof before 2019, global trade and supply chain experts in manufacturing and trade businesses are invited to attend a free conference featuring expert speakers. Organised by AEB (International) Ltd and the Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport (CILTUK), the conference takes place on 11th October 2017 in Warwick. Delegates can register free of charge at https://www.aeb.com/uk/events/compliance-conference-registration.php.

Titled "Hands-on Now: The Global Trade 2-Year Plan of Attack for Traders", the conference aims to help businesses to modernise compliance programmes and master today's and tomorrow's global trade challenges. The conference programme includes updates on latest regulatory developments as well as interactive sessions to address the most critical business challenges and prepare a two-year plan for successful compliance programmes in dynamic environments:

·         Latest status on Brexit and trade negotiations

·         Different scenarios under "hard" or "soft" Brexit

·         Why traders need to act now and what they can do

·         Modernising global trade programmes to manage changes

·         Expert panel discussion to address business challenges

·         Hands-on workshops to prepare 2-year global trade plans

·         Networking sessions with industry experts and officials

Confirmed speakers include:

·         Jane Sewell, National Manager, HMRC

·         Jeanette Rosenberg, Head of Special Casework, ECO

·         Julie Cooper, Intl. Trade Compliance Manager, Spectris

·         Matthew Clark, Head of UK Customs, Excise & International Trade, PwC

·         Geoff Taylor, Managing Director, AEB (International) Ltd

Geoff Taylor, Managing Director of AEB (International) Ltd, said: "Many businesses are worried about the impact of Brexit on their global supply chain but they still hesitate to take action because of the prevailing uncertainty. But there is much to do and those who wait put their business at risk. There is no reason to wait for new trade agreements, for example, or new immigration policies to future-proof compliance programmes. Global trade is always on the move and UK traders need to ensure performance and flexibility of their compliance programmes throughout all ongoing and upcoming developments to master compliance in the future while keeping a competitive edge."

The conference is organised by AEB (International) Ltd, a leading provider of supply chain logistics software, consultancy, and services, in partnership with the Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport (CILTUK). Delegates can register free of charge athttps://www.aeb.com/uk/events/compliance-conference-registration.php.

- Ends -

Contacts

For further information, photos or interview requests, please contact Andrea Krug, Krug Communications Ltd, tel. +44 (0)7740 245 867, email: andrea@krugcomms.com.

About AEB (International) Ltd (www.aeb.com/uk (http://www.aeb.com/uk))

AEB is one of Europe's leading providers of supply chain logistics software, consultancy, and services and has been delivering solutions to customers for over thirty-five years. The company has over 5,000 customers worldwide, supported by offices in the UK, Germany, Singapore, Switzerland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, France, and the US. AEB's core product - ASSIST4 - is the comprehensive solution suite for all logistics processes in global business. ASSIST4 offers a complete set of business services for end-to-end logistics, including international goods movements, making it possible to standardise and automate business processes in supply chain execution. ASSIST4 also creates transparency and provides a reliable basis for making the right decisions about the planning, monitoring, control, and continual optimisation of supply networks - even beyond the boundaries of the business. The ASSIST4 suite offers full functionality via a wide range of modules including Visibility & Collaboration Platform, Order Management, Warehouse Management, Transport & Freight Management, Customs Management, and Compliance & Risk Management.

Contact
Krug Communications Ltd
***@krugcomms.com
End
Source:
Email:***@krugcomms.com Email Verified
Tags:Global Trade, BREXIT, Supply Chain Management
Industry:Shipping
Location:Warwick - Warwickshire - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AEB (International) Ltd PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share