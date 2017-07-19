News By Tag
"Hands-on Now: The Global Trade 2-Year Plan of Attack for Traders" – AEB invites to conference
8th Annual Compliance Conference, organised by AEB and CILT(UK) – free of charge.
Titled "Hands-on Now: The Global Trade 2-Year Plan of Attack for Traders", the conference aims to help businesses to modernise compliance programmes and master today's and tomorrow's global trade challenges. The conference programme includes updates on latest regulatory developments as well as interactive sessions to address the most critical business challenges and prepare a two-year plan for successful compliance programmes in dynamic environments:
· Latest status on Brexit and trade negotiations
· Different scenarios under "hard" or "soft" Brexit
· Why traders need to act now and what they can do
· Modernising global trade programmes to manage changes
· Expert panel discussion to address business challenges
· Hands-on workshops to prepare 2-year global trade plans
· Networking sessions with industry experts and officials
Confirmed speakers include:
· Jane Sewell, National Manager, HMRC
· Jeanette Rosenberg, Head of Special Casework, ECO
· Julie Cooper, Intl. Trade Compliance Manager, Spectris
· Matthew Clark, Head of UK Customs, Excise & International Trade, PwC
· Geoff Taylor, Managing Director, AEB (International)
Contacts
For further information, photos or interview requests, please contact Andrea Krug, Krug Communications Ltd, tel. +44 (0)7740 245 867, email: andrea@krugcomms.com.
About AEB (International)
AEB is one of Europe's leading providers of supply chain logistics software, consultancy, and services and has been delivering solutions to customers for over thirty-five years. The company has over 5,000 customers worldwide, supported by offices in the UK, Germany, Singapore, Switzerland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, France, and the US. AEB's core product - ASSIST4 - is the comprehensive solution suite for all logistics processes in global business. ASSIST4 offers a complete set of business services for end-to-end logistics, including international goods movements, making it possible to standardise and automate business processes in supply chain execution. ASSIST4 also creates transparency and provides a reliable basis for making the right decisions about the planning, monitoring, control, and continual optimisation of supply networks - even beyond the boundaries of the business. The ASSIST4 suite offers full functionality via a wide range of modules including Visibility & Collaboration Platform, Order Management, Warehouse Management, Transport & Freight Management, Customs Management, and Compliance & Risk Management.
Contact
Krug Communications Ltd
***@krugcomms.com
