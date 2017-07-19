Find Your Purpose Using Science! Medium: Stop Losing Money: Invest Wisely

 
COLUMBUS, Ohio - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Can science really help people understand the purpose of life and teach them how to live a meaningful one? Dr. Gleb Tsipursky recently published a guest article on The Medium Post (https://medium.com/@Dr_Gleb_Tsipursky/stop-losing-money-invest-wisely-19160f19abe) by Peter Livingstone that shared a very impressive thought on how to make wise decisions by investing wisely to earn more. This article shows various ways that you can stop losing money through successful investing, and actually make money instead of having it be eaten up by inflation. You can invest successfully by using a simple plan and avoiding common mistakes.

Dr. Tsipursky is a tenure-track professor at Ohio State University. As a historian of science, he researches the intersection of history, psychology, and cognitive neuroscience, focusing on meaning and purpose, decision-making, emotions, and agency. He is also a science popularizer, a best-selling author, and president of the nonprofit organization Intentional Insights (www.intentionalinsights.org). His workbook combines an engaging narrative, stories from people's lives, and research-informed exercises designed to help people cultivate a rich sense of meaning and purpose.

His focus is on whether science can answer life's big questions, such as "why am I here" and "what is the purpose of life for me?" These questions, as Dr. Tsipursky describes in his work, have become answerable due to a recent wave of research in psychology, cognitive neuroscience, and medicine.

The workbook describes these strategies in much greater depth, with a free book version available at http://intentionalinsights.org/book-find-your-purpose-usi.... It was published by Intentional Insights, a nonprofit devoted to inspiring people to refine and reach their goals. This nonprofit provides research-based content to help improve thinking, feeling, and behavior patterns. Intentional Insights also offers free online classes, videotaped workshops, blogs, and other content on meaning and purpose, as well as in a variety of other topics.

Read the book to learn more about the three scientific strategies that can help people find their purpose!

Dr. Gleb Tsipursky
***@intentionalinsights.org
