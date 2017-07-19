 
Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019

MySIPonline Simplifies the Investment Journey to Buy the Best SIP in India

Here are the various solutions and services offered by MySIPonline with which it allows the investors to buy SIP in a hassle-free manner.
 
 
My SIP Online
My SIP Online
 
JAIPUR, India - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The goal-based investing has now become such an easy task for the investors as the SIP plans provide more than a simple way of investing in mutual funds. Whether it be the cost averaging factors or the power of compounding, SIP investment plans have made wealth creation an easy-to-achieve thing for every one. And, MySIPonline is indulged in making it even more simpler. Let's know how!

Before we tell you about the services and solutions provided by MySIPonline in simplifying the investment journey of the investors, it is of vital importance that you know exactly what it is. MySIPonline is an Udaipur-based online mutual fund platform which allows you to buy the best mutual funds in India in just a few minutes either via SIP or by making a lumpsum purchase. Their young, dynamic, and experienced team has made amazing online solutions that let you invest in the schemes instantly. Here are some of the ways how it has built the simplest online investment website due to which buying a mutual fund has become as simple as shopping other things online.

Easy to Go Registration - The most complicated task, i.e., getting registered to an AMC to initiate investment has been made a process of just few steps. MySIPonline has made it so simple. One needs to register at their website by providing some basic details, and they get access to invest in any of the schemes of all the top AMCs. They can click on the invest via SIP or lumpsum button, and by going through a simple online documentation process, they can start their SIPs. Their team provides all the convenience for submission of documents online.

e-KYC Facility - KYC, i.e., Know Your Customer is the compliance mechanism in which every mutual fund investor has to get enrolled to become a KYC compliant so as to initiate investing. To make the process easier, MySIPonline facilitates the e-KYC services to the investors through which one can become a KYC compliant via a one-time process that takes just a few seconds.

Online Recommendations - They provide the SIP recommendations to the investors as well which are based on the market data available. They consider the ratings and rankings to list down the top-performing SIP plans in India to provide the investors the convenience of making a choice of the scheme in just a few seconds.

Online SIP Calculator - To compute the returns before investing in the systematic investment plan, MySIPonline has designed a cost-effective and efficient online SIP calculator for the investors. It allows them to calculate the SIP returns after a certain time period.

ELSS Tax Saving SIPs - Apart from providing the platform to make online SIP investments, they have the tax-saving solutions as well. They provide the ease of investing in the ELSS tax saving SIPs which let the investor save taxes while creating wealth.

Goal-Based Investing - It has become easy for every investor to plan their goals in the way they want. MySIPonline has the goal-based solution for the investors which lets them make a plan to achieve their goals related to wealth building, vacation planning, retirement planning, or child' future easily.

Control Panel - They provide the most feasible and convenient dashboard that depicts the total summary of your investments made till date. The total profits or losses made by the investors can be easily reviewed by the investors anytime.

High Security - They provide multilevel protection to the investors as per the regulatory guidelines issued by AMFI from time to time. The data transmission is done in the encrypted format, and thus there are nil chances of leakage of the personal information.

This way, MySIPonline (https://www.mysiponline.com) has simplified the entire processing of investments in the SIP mutual funds. You must invest in the best SIPs in India using the online services of MySIPonline which will let you gain superior benefits along with earning tremendous returns.

Contact
Poonam Sharma
91-9660032889
***@mysiponline.com
Source:
Email:***@mysiponline.com
Posted By:***@mysiponline.com Email Verified
