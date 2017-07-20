Independent Testing Shows the Patented Ankle Roll Guard Performed Better than the ASO Ankle Brace

Boise State University's Biomechanics Lab publishes the first independent testing progress report on the patented Ankle Roll Guard...and it out-performed the ASO ankle brace and tape

-- In March of 2016, Ankle Roll Guard received an Idaho IGEM Grant of $250k to work with Boise State University's Center for Orthopaedic & Biomechanics Research (COBR) lab to study the effectiveness of the Ankle Roll Guard versus ankle braces and tape. Testing began January 15 and! "Testing to date has shownto an external brace and closed basket weave (standard) ankle tape." --Dr. Tyler Brown, PhD, CSCS, Assistant Professor, Director, COBR.Basketball performance review by Jahronmon -Physical Therapists review - "Famous" Physical Therapists Bob Schrupp and Brad Heineck present 5 Ways to Stop Ankle Sprains - over 3,300 views in 3 weeks.! (ARG 10 minutes in).Visitfor more information, customer testimonials, videos, and options to purchase.is a patented, brace-less ankle support that prevents sprains by cushioning the ankle from an inversion or "roll". Unlike conventional ankle braces, the Armor1 wraps securely around the outside of any shoe type and allows you to retain full ankle mobility & comfort. It provides ankle stability, balance, and protection if you have weak ankles, tend to frequently roll your ankles, or have a neuromuscular disorder. Join the thousands of customers actively using this breakthrough solution for every day support or balance, in physical therapy, podiatry, orthotics, and various sports such as basketball, slamball, volleyball, football, lacrosse, rugby, tennis, pickleball, squash, softball, walking, and running.