Unified Past Release Etched in Stone (Video) Live at Rosfest 2017
The Rites of Spring festival or RoSfest is an annual progressive rock festival which takes place at the end of April or in early May. Established in 2004, and held the Majestic Theater in historic Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
Unified Past was a well kept progressive rock secret. However, their 2013 release "Spots" was their most gripping recording yet that connected with fans of progressive rock and was met with positive reviews in progressive rock circles. Shifting The Equilibrium is the band's7th release and promise to appeal to an even wider array of prog fans as the band has stepped up a notch or two with the addition of Emmy Award Winning Singer, Song Writer, and Vocalist Phil Naro.
YouTube Video > https://youtu.be/
The Band
Phil Naro – Vocals
Stephen Speelman – Guitar
David Mickelson – Bass
Roger Banks – Drums
John Battema – Keyboards
