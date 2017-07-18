 
July 2017





Unified Past Release Etched in Stone (Video) Live at Rosfest 2017

The Rites of Spring festival or RoSfest is an annual progressive rock festival which takes place at the end of April or in early May. Established in 2004, and held the Majestic Theater in historic Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
 
 
Unified Past at Rosfest 2017
ORLANDO, Fla. - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Unified Past release Etched in Stone the first of many live videos to come from their performance at RoSfest (Rites of Spring Festival) on May 6th, 2017 at Majestic Theater in Gettysburg Pennsylvania. Etched in Stone is the 3rd track from the band's critically acclaimed album Shifting the Equilibrium and was the final song performed by Unified Past at RoSfest.

Unified Past was a well kept progressive rock secret. However, their 2013 release "Spots" was their most gripping recording yet that connected with fans of progressive rock and was met with positive reviews in progressive rock circles. Shifting The Equilibrium is the band's7th release and promise to appeal to an even wider array of prog fans as the band has stepped up a notch or two with the addition of Emmy Award Winning Singer, Song Writer, and Vocalist Phil Naro.

YouTube Video >  https://youtu.be/ZZMFFQ5RiPk



The Band
Phil Naro – Vocals
Stephen Speelman – Guitar
David Mickelson – Bass
Roger Banks – Drums
John Battema – Keyboards

Official Website: http://www.unifiedpast.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Unifiedpast/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/unifiedpast11
ReverbNation: https://www.reverbnation.com/unifiedpast
Twitter: https://twitter.com/UnifiedPast
MRR EOK: http://mrrmusic.com/unified-past/

Melodic Revolution Records
***@melodicrevolutionrecords.com
