 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918

Abacode Cybersecurity Launches New Security-as-a-service (secaas) Platform At Black Hat And Defcon In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- ABACODE LAUNCHES LATEST SECURITY-AS-A-SERVICE (SECaaS) PLATFORM AT BLACK HAT AND DEFCON IN LAS VEGAS

Abacode, a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), will be on hand to address their continued roll-out of SECaaS for businesses throughout the Americas, Caribbean, Europe and United Kingdom

Abacode will bring its unique expertise and insights to this year's Black Hat and DefCon event at a time when cybersecurity for organizations of all sizes has never been more important.

Black Hat will be taking place at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, NV from July 26—27 and DefCon from July 27-30. Now in its 20th year, the convention is the world's leading information security event, providing attendees with the very latest in research, development and trends.

Abacode is unique in that it solely focuses on one thing – best in class strategic and holistic cybersecurity solutions for its partners and clients. The cybersecurity company will be launching its latest Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) platform at the event. This SECaaS offering leverages the Abacode's multiple security operations centers and cyber lab which includes 24/7/365 SIEM & SOC monitoring & remediation services or virtual SOC only services by monitoring an organization's current SIEM. The company also enables several artificial intelligent (AI) and business intelligence (BI) solutions in its SECaaS to optimize the effectiveness of real-time network surveillance.

The Florida-based company has a vision to change the paradigm of how cybersecurity is strategically and holistically addressed for organisations throughout the world, and will bring many members of their team to Black Hat as part of their mission to continue educating business leaders on the importance of prioritising security.

In the last few months alone, there have been many high profile global cyber-attacks including WannaCry and Petya; both stark reminders that businesses must take proactive measures when it comes to protecting their data.

Abacode's COO, Rolando Torres, said: "We are looking forward to attending Black Hat and DefCon and honored to be working side-by-side with some of the world's leading cybersecurity experts.

"Today it is now more important than ever that businesses are aware of the cyber-threat landscape and, specifically, know how to implement a 24/7 network surveillance solution, to truly protect their data around the clock. Abacode is here to continuing the education process and we are looking forward to discussing best practices with our industry peers."

ENDS

To arrange a meeting with Abacode please contact insight@abacode.com.

About Abacode

Abacode is a Cybersecurity firm that provides unbiased guidance before attacks become disruptions. We offer comprehensive solutions and specialize in network cyber-surveillance through our multiple security operation centers (SOC). Visit http://www.abacode.com/mission to learn more.

Contact
John Fay
+1-813-324-2754
***@abacode.com
End
Abacode Cybersecurity News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share