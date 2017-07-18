Country(s)
Industry News
Abacode Cybersecurity Launches New Security-as-a-service (secaas) Platform At Black Hat And Defcon In Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- ABACODE LAUNCHES LATEST SECURITY-AS-
Abacode, a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), will be on hand to address their continued roll-out of SECaaS for businesses throughout the Americas, Caribbean, Europe and United Kingdom
Abacode will bring its unique expertise and insights to this year's Black Hat and DefCon event at a time when cybersecurity for organizations of all sizes has never been more important.
Black Hat will be taking place at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, NV from July 26—27 and DefCon from July 27-30. Now in its 20th year, the convention is the world's leading information security event, providing attendees with the very latest in research, development and trends.
Abacode is unique in that it solely focuses on one thing – best in class strategic and holistic cybersecurity solutions for its partners and clients. The cybersecurity company will be launching its latest Security-as-
The Florida-based company has a vision to change the paradigm of how cybersecurity is strategically and holistically addressed for organisations throughout the world, and will bring many members of their team to Black Hat as part of their mission to continue educating business leaders on the importance of prioritising security.
In the last few months alone, there have been many high profile global cyber-attacks including WannaCry and Petya; both stark reminders that businesses must take proactive measures when it comes to protecting their data.
Abacode's COO, Rolando Torres, said: "We are looking forward to attending Black Hat and DefCon and honored to be working side-by-side with some of the world's leading cybersecurity experts.
"Today it is now more important than ever that businesses are aware of the cyber-threat landscape and, specifically, know how to implement a 24/7 network surveillance solution, to truly protect their data around the clock. Abacode is here to continuing the education process and we are looking forward to discussing best practices with our industry peers."
ENDS
To arrange a meeting with Abacode please contact insight@abacode.com.
About Abacode
Abacode is a Cybersecurity firm that provides unbiased guidance before attacks become disruptions. We offer comprehensive solutions and specialize in network cyber-surveillance through our multiple security operation centers (SOC). Visit http://www.abacode.com/
Contact
John Fay
+1-813-324-2754
***@abacode.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse