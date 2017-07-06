Abacode Actively Pursues A Third Security Operations Center (SOC) Location Near Downtown Tampa, Florida TAMPA, Fla. - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Abacode Cybersecurity COO, Rolando Torres, commented today that in order to fulfill its growth initiatives and support increased demand for services, the company is actively looking to secure a third strategic location for its Security Operations Center near downtown Tampa.



As a leading Managed Security Services Provider, Abacode has special expertise in Security Operations Centers (SOC) and Security-as- a-Service (SECaaS).



"With growing regulation, around how businesses govern their internal cybersecurity policies, we are seeing organizations begin to separate cybersecurity services from all other internal/external IT personnel and providers" commented Mr. Torres. "The number one thing we're being asked to provide is 24/7/365 Monitoring and Remediation Services, through our SOCs, in order for organizations to be compliant".



Given the fact that today's cyber-threats are increasingly more complex, companies are realizing that without 24/7/365 visibility into their networks and the ability to react in real-time (around the clock) they are literally flying blind. Although many companies believe that periodically checking firewall logs or performing occasional system checks is enough, lessons learned from recent cyber-attacks prove that these fragmented efforts are clearly inadequate.



Mr. Torres also stated "The marketplace sometimes gets confused between Network Operations Center (NOC) and Security Operations Center (SOC) services. Think of it in this way; the NOC is like your central nervous system while the SOC is your immune system. Both are needed but work in very different ways".



Typically, internal IT teams or outsourced IT firms provide important NOC services. But, there should be separation between what a NOC team does and what a SOC team provides. It's similar to how tax and audit services are separated in the financial industry. You maintain independence with separation of duties and responsibilities. This ensures that proper corporate governance and checks & balances are being met.



Abacode doubled down on its Security-as- a-Service (SECaaS) practice by further developing its SOC and Lab capabilities. With the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) software, machine learning, social network defenses and other cyber AI related platforms, it can be very confusing for businesses to decide which way to turn.



Abacode SOC services combined with its cyber lab allow the company to continuously research new products and deliver the right solutions for its clients.



As a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), Abacode employs their proprietary cyber S.M.A.R.T™ approach:



· Self-Governance (Policy & Procedure, Consulting)



· Managed Network Surveillance (SOC, SIEM and IDS) 24/7/365



· Assessments & Penetration Tests



· Remediation & Investigation Preparation



· Training & Awareness



About Abacode: Abacode is committed to helping organizations make strategic cybersecurity decisions, which save them time and money, instead of tactical decisions which end up costing extra time and money. Especially small to medium businesses (SMBs) who are usually limited on budget and underserved. Abacode executives include global thought leaders and industry experts in ethical hacking, cryptography, cyber-crimes and corporate governance. Our goal is to provide unbiased solutions and guidance before attacks become disruptions and financial hardships.



For more information, visit



Media Contact

John Fay

+1-813-324-2754

