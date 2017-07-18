News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Mentors to Guide the Next Generation of Business Leaders
Michael Barkin – Vail Resorts; Matthew Burkett – The Flyfisher Group and Burkett Family Foundation; Traci Lounsbury – Workplace ELEMENTS
This year's elite mentor group includes Michael Barkin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Vail Resorts; Matthew Burkett, Founder of The Flyfisher Group and the Burkett Family Foundation; and Traci Lounsbury, President and Founder of Workplace ELEMENTS. With a wide variety of business accomplishments and experiences, the group has much to offer aspiring young business men and women. Barkin, who began a successful career in finance as an account holder at Young Americans Bank, has continued on this path working with firms in Boston, Denver and now Vail Resorts in Broomfield. Burkett, a passionate philanthropist, investor and entrepreneur, is committed to helping other entrepreneurs thrive through The Flyfisher Group. Lounsbury was named EY Entrepreneur of the Year in 2015 for her business ELEMENTS which transforms built environments in Colorado and Wyoming.
"Our mentorship program creates an exciting opportunity for both mentors and the youth businesses they advise," said Richard E. Martinez, Jr., President and CEO of Young Americans. "Youth have the chance to gain valuable business advice from their seasoned mentors, while the mentors have the opportunity to support and encourage the future drivers of Colorado's entrepreneurial economy."
About YouthBiz Stars and Young Americans Center
YouthBiz Stars is a business competition and dinner event fundraiser that benefits the programs of Young Americans Center for Financial Education, a nonprofit charity that reaches more than 60,000 youth every year through hands-on programs and real-life experiences to develop financial literacy in youth. Event sponsors include Daniels Fund and Great West Financial. For tickets ($250 per person) and sponsored tables ($2,500 and up) contact Betsy Sklar at 303-320-3245 or bsklar@yacenter.org.
Visit https://www.yacenter.org to learn more about Young Americans' resources for young business owners, about programs such as Young AmeriTowne, International Towne, YouthBiz, and free Money Matters classes and about Young Americans Bank in Denver, the only FDIC insured real bank in the world designed specifically for young people (age 21 and under).
Contact
Janet Redwine
Communications Director
***@yacenter.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse