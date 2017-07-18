Country(s)
Two Large Independent Physician Groups Join Together To Integrate High-quality Care, Accessibility And Affordability
More than 111 physicians and healthcare providers combine to offer improved access to innovative, cost-efficient and high-quality care for patients in northeast Ohio
Premier Physicians Centers, Inc. (Premier), the largest independent multi-specialty medical group in northeast Ohio, and Jubilee Healthcare d/b/a NorthShore Healthcare (NorthShore)
The combined entities today provide care across northeast Ohio from Sandusky to Painesville. In addition to a large primary care base, Premier and NorthShore together offer a broad range of medical specialties, ranging from general medicine to orthopedic and ophthalmologic surgery.
"Premier has added a valuable partner with tremendous business acumen, financial resources and technological expertise to expand Premier's footprint and help to attract the best talent clinically and operationally across the region. This merger broadens our market reach and greatly benefits our patients with expanded locations and services. We look forward to a bright future with NorthShore being part of the Premier family," explained Antonios Paras, MD, President of Premier.
John Lin, President of NorthShore and the new Chief Executive Officer of Premier noted that "the NorthShore physicians will become one of the largest groups of Premier shareholders, and I am looking forward to working with Dr. Paras and Premier to redefine the delivery of healthcare. Our providers offer patients a full continuum of care services with a focus on innovation and next generation medicine to enhance the patient experience."
Dr. Paras confirmed that Premier Physicians will continue to maintain close relationships with larger health systems throughout the region. "Our physicians have valuable relationships with Cleveland Clinic, MetroHealth, Southwest General Health Center, St. Vincent Charity Medical Center and University Hospitals. We look forward to continuing our work with them to serve patients in the community."
Several healthcare industry leaders in the region released statements supporting the transaction, including University Hospitals' Chief Executive Officer, Tom Zenty. "University Hospitals congratulates Premier Physicians on its new partner. University Hospitals supports the independent practice of medicine and looks forward to enhancing its relationship with Premier Physicians in the future."
"As a former member of Premier Physicians, I could not be more excited for this Premier - NorthShore engagement. This union will help serve our community by enhancing patient choice. It will also allow the united group of physicians selective access to the best individualized care for their patients," said David F. Perse, MD, President & CEO, St. Vincent Charity Medical Center.
"The union of Premier Physicians and NorthShore Healthcare offers a new and attractive alternative for physicians in our region seeking to maintain their independence in today's constantly shifting healthcare industry," said Robert Kent, DO, President, Unity Health Network and Chairman, Ohio Independent Collaborative. "This new physician platform creates the opportunity for enhanced delivery of care, lower costs and increased savings, all of which benefit patients, employers and the communities the physicians serve. It also encourages entrepreneurial spirit and professional collegiality, and we look forward to the heightened level of independence this new partnership will bring to the Northeast Ohio healthcare market."
