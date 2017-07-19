News By Tag
Preston-based online perfume store launches
Discover how these Lancashire businesses have joined forces to offer women's fragrances and men's scents to customers throughout the UK.
Roger and Darren have worked in digital marketing for many years, always helping their clients grow businesses online. Roger runs SEO consultancy Right Direction Marketing (www.rightdirectionmarketing.co.uk)
So, when the opportunity arose to launch their own business online, they knew they had the skills to make it a success. Whilst meeting with a local perfume wholesaler, it was clear that each partner could bring something to the partnership;
The UK fragrance market is worth over £1.5bn (Source: Cosmetic, Toiletry & Perfumery Association)
All products will be despatched direct from a central Preston warehouse. House of Astley use Royal Mail's 48Hour service, meaning customers will receive goods quickly and securely. In addition, the site offers gift sets and exclusive Mason Pearson hairbrushes. Delivery is free for all orders over £30.
To mark its launch, House of Astley is giving 10% off all products until 31st August (voucher code Launch10).
House of Astley co-founder Roger England says
"House of Astley is driven by the desire to provide customers with authentic fragrances and quality haircare products at highly competitive prices. The House of Astley web site is a constantly evolving platform and we will be responding to customer feedback in order to provide a site that delivers great customer experience as well as top-value perfumes and accessories."
