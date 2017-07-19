 
Industry News





Preston-based online perfume store launches

Discover how these Lancashire businesses have joined forces to offer women's fragrances and men's scents to customers throughout the UK.
 
 
PRESTON, England - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Three Lancashire businesses are taking on the big online perfume stores with the new House of Astley e-commerce site at www.houseofastley.co.uk Experienced online experts Roger England and Darren Bentham have joined forces with a Preston perfume wholesaler to create a new web site featuring over 1,000 products, including authentic women's perfumes and men's fragrances from brands such as Calvin Klein, Aramis, Paul Smith and Yves Saint Laurent.

Roger and Darren have worked in digital marketing for many years, always helping their clients grow businesses online. Roger runs SEO consultancy Right Direction Marketing (www.rightdirectionmarketing.co.uk) based in Fulwood, Preston and Darren runs software programming and web design agency Interact-IT (www.interact-it.com) based in Chorley.

So, when the opportunity arose to launch their own business online, they knew they had the skills to make it a success. Whilst meeting with a local perfume wholesaler, it was clear that each partner could bring something to the partnership; web development, digital marketing and product supply plus fulfilment. The business name took its inspiration from Astley Hall, a Jacobean Grade 1 listed historic house in Chorley, Lancashire - Darren has been involved with Astley Hall through his other passion of archaeology.

The UK fragrance market is worth over £1.5bn (Source: Cosmetic, Toiletry & Perfumery Association), with prestige and couture fragrances leading the overall market growth. (Source: Retail Times).

All products will be despatched direct from a central Preston warehouse. House of Astley use Royal Mail's 48Hour service, meaning customers will receive goods quickly and securely. In addition, the site offers gift sets and exclusive Mason Pearson hairbrushes. Delivery is free for all orders over £30.

To mark its launch, House of Astley is giving 10% off all products until 31st August (voucher code Launch10).

House of Astley co-founder Roger England says

"House of Astley is driven by the desire to provide customers with authentic fragrances and quality haircare products at highly competitive prices. The House of Astley web site is a constantly evolving platform and we will be responding to customer feedback in order to provide a site that delivers great customer experience as well as top-value perfumes and accessories."

Sources:

Cosmetic, Toiletry & Perfumery Association

Cosmetic Industry Overview        http://www.ctpa.org.uk/content.aspx?pageid=310

Retail Times

http://www.retailtimes.co.uk/sales-prestige-fragrance-gre...

Roger England
Darren Bentham
