Swiss-Belhotel International Names 'Herve Peyre' as Area General Manager For Bahrain
Swiss-Belhotel International (SBI) has announced the promotion of Herve Peyre as the Area General Manager for Bahrain
Making the announcement, Laurent A. Voivenel, Senior Vice President, Operations and Development for the Middle East, Africa and India for Swiss-Belhotel International, said, "We are delighted to promote Herve Peyre as the Area General Manager for Bahrain where he, with his team, has so successfully positioned Swiss-Belhotel Seef Bahrain as a market leader and winner of several accolades including the 'Best 4-Star Hotel in GCC' at Food & Travel Awards for two consecutive years, 2016-17."
Elaborating on Swiss-Belhotel International's rapid expansion in Bahrain, Laurent stressed, "This latest development is part of our strategy to strengthen our management team in key growth markets such as Bahrain where we have extensive expansion. We will be tripling our inventory of rooms in the Kingdom this year with the opening of two new hotels early next year namely Grand Swiss-Belresort, a 5-star luxury resort and Seef Swiss-Belresidences Juffair, an upper midscale hotel apartment complex. We are confident Herve, with his strong international and regional experience, is the ideal candidate to support our operations on the ground."
An MBA from Cornell University in Paris, Herve has had an illustrious career in hospitality starting in 1993 as Assistant Food and Beverage Manager at Hilton Paris. Subsequently he spent 18 years with the Hilton Hotels & Resorts working in various senior executive roles. His last posting with the Hilton group was as General Manager of Hilton Strasbourg in 2011. Prior to joining Swiss-Belhotel Seef Bahrain, Herve was the Cluster General Manager for Flora Creek & Flora Park Deluxe Hotel Apartments in Dubai.
For media contact:
Hina Bakht
Vice President
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Mob: +971 50 697 5146
About Swiss-Belhotel International
Swiss-Belhotel International currently manages a portfolio of more than *145 hotels, resorts and projects located in China, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Australia, New Zealand, Bulgaria, Georgia, Turkey and Tanzania. Awarded Indonesia's Leading Global Hotel Chain for six consecutive years, Swiss-Belhotel International is one of the world's fastest-growing international hotel and hospitality management groups. The Group provides comprehensive and highly professional development and management services in all aspects of hotel, resort and serviced residences. Offices are located in Hong Kong, New Zealand, Australia, Europe, United Arab Emirates. swiss-
*Numbers may fluctuate
